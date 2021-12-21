New Year’s Eve Outfits From Boohoo

Want to ring in the new year in style?

Boohoo.com have a huge partywear collection, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite pieces.

The best news? The popular retailer have a massive sale on right now, with up to 80% off on site.

Take a look:

Sequin Plunge Bodysuit

We love a bit of sparkle over the festive season.

This black sequin, plunge bodysuit would look gorgeous with a pair of trousers, or a plain black mini skirt.

It’s also available in gold, and is just €11 on sale here.

Velvet Corset Detail Midi Side Split Dress

Everyone needs a red dress in their wardrobe for Christmas time, and this gorgeous velvet corset dress is the perfect look to countdown to 2022 in.

It’s usually €45, but you can now buy it at a steal of a price at just €22.50.

It is also available in black here.

Satin Ruched Bardot Long Sleeve Mini Dress

This pink satin bardot dress is STUNNING.

It’s already sold-out in black, so it won’t be long before this one flies off the shelf.

Grab yours for €37.50 here. Volume Sleeve Satin Bodysuit This volume sleeve, satin bodysuit is a must-have. Pair it with some leather trousers for a stunning date night look, or for a meal out with the girls. There’s very few sizes left, so grab it before it’s gone for just €22.50 here. Metallic Strappy Ruched Mini Dress How fab is this metallic, ruched mini dress? It is available in black or gold, and is just €22.50 in the sale here Satin Wrap Shirt Style Dress This satin wrap dress is so glam, and it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. This NYE, pair it with some cute boots or some sparkly heels and dramatic earrings to bid farewell to 2021 and say hello to 2022. It’s available in a variety of colours for €22.75 here. Satin Square Neck Strappy Back Bodycon Dress This stunning satin dress is available in baby pink, red, black, gold and orange. It’s currently half price is the sale, so get yours for just €19 here. Check out more New Year’s Eve outfits here