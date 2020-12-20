The sports retailer has something for everyone this Christmas

The Most Stylish Gifts For Fashionistas From Life Style Sports

Life Style Sports have a range of amazing gifts for the fashionista in your life this Christmas.

While they’re best known as a sports retailer, Life Style Sports stock a host of stylish clothing and trainers in-store and online – and they’ve got something for everyone.

The best news? They’re offering FREE next day delivery when you order before 10pm in the run up to Christmas.

They’re also guaranteeing delivery before Christmas Day, as long as you order by December 22nd, and there’s that added bonus of supporting an Irish business.

So with that being said, we’ve put together a list of stylish gift ideas from Life Style Sports below:

Adidas Originals Womens Corset

For those who are embracing the return of 90s fashion, this corset would make a great gift this Christmas.

This sports luxe corset would look amazing dressed up or down, as it boasts sophisticated satin fabric, and a low neckline.

You can pick it up HERE for €45.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox Trainers

You can never go wrong with a pair of Converse, and this pair will take your right through to summer.

Spotted on the likes of influencer Niamh de Brún, these Chuck Taylor All Stars are perfect for pairing with jeans, leggings, or ever a jumper dress with tights.

For €90, you can pick these up right HERE.

Adidas Originals Womens Cropped Crew Sweatshirt

Adidas sweatshirts, featuring the iconic three-stripe design, are never going out of fashion.

This cropped long sleeve top is the perfect blend of stylish and sporty, and will look great paired with the joggers we’ve listed below.

Retailing at €35, you can check it out HERE.

Adidas Originals Womens Slim Jogger

We can’t resist a good matching set, and these joggers will look amazing paired with the sweatshirt we listed above.

With soft velour and subtle gathering at the ankles, these joggers are inspired by 90s and 2000s glam – giving us some serious nostalgia!

You can pick them up HERE for €60.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Trainers

These Nike Blazer Mid ’77 trainers will look great paired with some joggers, leggings, or even some black skinny jeans.

Its suede, retro Swoosh design and padded collar make it a modern staple, while the ultra-clean upper adds a crisp look that completes any outfit.

Fancy taking a closer look? You can check them out HERE for €100.

Adidas Originals Womens Long Kimono

The perfect balance of sophistication and comfort, this adidas Kimono will keep you cosy thanks to its soft knit fabric.

Another nod to the 90s and 2000s, this Kimono is ideal for those who love that sports luxe look.

You can pick it up HERE for €70.

Adidas Originals ZX 1K Boost Trainers

In case you haven’t heard – chunky runners are back in fashion, and they’re definitely here to stay.

These Adidas ZX 1K Boost trainers will provide superior comfort thanks to it’s half-Boost, half-EVA midsole, and they look super stylish too.

You can get them HERE for €110.

Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit

If you’ve got a trainer junkie in your life, whose also focused on becoming more sustainable, these would make a great gift this Christmas.

The Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit is one of Nike’s most sustainable shoes to date, made with at least 50 percent recycled content by weight.

Retailing at €220, you can pick them up HERE.

To shop more styles, check out lifestylesports.com