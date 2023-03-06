Irish footballer Amber Barrett announced as brand ambassador for AYA

Irish International football player Amber Barrett has been announced as an ambassador for AYA, the leading Irish vitamin and supplement brand for all the family.

The Donegal native made history earlier this year as she scored the winning goal to get the Irish women’s football team into the world cup for the first time.

They will take their place among the nations of the earth in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

As a professional athlete at the top of her game, Amber enjoys a busy lifestyle and alongside a balanced and varied diet, she takes AYA vitamins and supplements to help support her immunity and give her the energy she needs to perform both on and off the pitch.

Amber’s Brand Partnership work with AYA will see her supporting some exciting new product launches, point of sale activation, creating social media content to promote the brand, and attending events throughout the year.

Speaking about the partnership, Amber said: “I’m really excited to work with an innovative Irish brand like AYA. I’ve been training and playing at a professional level for many years, and I have started to use AYA as part of my daily routine.”

“This year is a big year for me professionally as the Irish women’s team plays FIFA World Cup in July for the first time ever. Being a professional athlete requires stamina, concentration, and a very intense training regime, Aya Ultimate One a Day helps me through my busy schedule.”

“It is a potent powerhouse multivitamin packed with 40 vital vitamins and minerals to meet the complex demands of modern life. This is the perfect all-rounder for those who want a quick and effective way of meeting their nutritional needs.”

Aine Devlin, AYA’s Marketing Manager, added: “Amber Barrett is a perfect fit as a Brand Partner for AYA. We want to grow AYA’s brand awareness in the Irish market and partnering with Amber will see AYA’s brand identity grow from strength to strength.”

“Amber embodies ‘Living the AYA Way’ which supports a healthy lifestyle to make sure you’re feeling on top form, no matter what you’re doing or what life throws at you.”

AYA delivers the highest quality food supplements and vitamins to support health and well-being for all the family.

Exclusive to Irish pharmacies, AYA’s range of 36 products is widely available across the country including Allcare Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy, Hickeys Pharmacy, McCauley Pharmacy, and other leading Groups and Independent Pharmacies, where staff are trained to give advice and guidance on appropriate products.

AYA’s research-backed products are formulated by scientists to deliver noticeable health benefits to customers and are gluten-free and vegan-friendly or vegetarian.