Irish brand VeganTan is set to make waves in the beauty industry

Businesswoman and TanOrganic founder Noelle O’Connor is set to make waves in the beauty industry by launching VeganTan.

After three years in the making, VeganTan launched online today, and is set to be the talk of the tan for all the right reasons.

After perfecting the perfect tan formula (which is 95% natural, contains Aloe Vera and is Sulphate free) VeganTan made sure all their products are packaged in sustainable packaging (sugar polymer & 100% reclaimed plastic from the ocean).

But that is only the beginning for this new ethical, Vegan Society Certified and Leaping Bunny Cruelty Free approved tanning brand, as they want to make a real difference.

VeganTan want to give every purchase a purpose, so you can look and feel your best while doing the best for the planet.

The brand has teamed up with rePurpose Global’s One for One Impact Guarantee Program. This means that for every VeganTan bottle sold, they will be removing and recycling 1lb of plastic from the ocean in Goa, India.

By taking this bold commitment, every purchase will carry a Negative Plastic Footprint across the full range of VeganTan products.

The VeganTan product range includes three Self-Tan Mousses in shades Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark to suit all skin tones.

The range also includes a Facial Tanning Mist in shade Medium, and a Luxury Application Glove.

The Self-Tanning formulas are sulphate free and work to give you an even beautifully bronzed glow.

Enriched with skin loving aloe vera to hydrate and nourish the skin, meaning you stay bronzed for longer.

VeganTan Founder & Creator, Noelle O’Connor, said: “At VeganTan, we want to make a difference that doesn’t cost the earth. We’ have spent years perfecting the perfect tan formula but thought let’s not stop there.”

“We want to be the talk of the tan for all the right reasons. As pioneers in beauty, we recognize the magnitude of the industry’s plastic problem, and we acknowledge our responsibility to clean up after ourselves.”

“We can help make a difference and partnering with rePurpose Global gives us the opportunity to make a significant impact to our lives, and others less fortunate than us. We have one earth, and it’s our duty to look after it.”

“We have seen the devastating amount of waste generated every day by our industry, so to us, the urgency of this crisis was impossible to ignore and we decided to step up. Our planet needs us and VeganTan is taking strong strides to protect her.”

