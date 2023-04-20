Inside the luxurious Mount Falcon Estate in Co. Mayo – loved by US President Joe Biden

Mount Falcon Estate is the perfect location if you’re looking for some rest and relaxation in the West of Ireland.

The beautiful old Irish country estate is nestled in the wilds of North Mayo, providing serene views of the River Moy and the majestic Nephin Mountain.

The 4-star hotel, which was originally built in 1876, was restored to its full charm by the Maloney family 20 years ago.

Mount Falcon Estate is much-loved by a host of famous faces, as it was the hotel of choice for US President Joe Biden when he visited Co. Mayo back in 2016.

President Biden has close ties to the county, as it was the home of his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the US in 1850.

The world leader was clearly impressed by his stay at Mount Falcon Estate, as it was the hub for the White House Communications Agency during President Biden’s historic visit to Ballina earlier this month.

The stunning location is also the golfing focus of the West Coast of Ireland, and recently featured on Amazon Prime’s Links Life with bestselling author Tom Coyne, and Hollywood legend Bill Murray.

There’s no doubt it’s become a firm favourite with golfers, having previously been frequented by golfing royalty Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Mark O’Meara – who only recently visited the estate for the sixth time.

Mount Falcon Estate also boasts a hundred-acre haven of ancient, majestic trees which is situated on the west bank of Ireland’s most prolific salmon river – perfect for those who love the great outdoors.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled staycation, Mount Falcon Estate offers a broad range of other activities.

You can explore the ancient tradition of falconry – the art of hunting with birds of prey, which has been handed down through generations for over 4000 years.

The estate’s resident expert falconers will personally introduce you to a range of species including Barn Owls, Harris Hawks, Peregrine Falcons, Snowy Owls, Great Grey Owls, Eurasion Eagle Owls.

You can also try your hand at clay pigeon shooting at Mount Falcon Estate, an activity which is suitable for both a beginner and more experienced shot.

If you’re looking to escape to the haven of Mount Falcon Estate for some much-need TLC, the 4-star hotel is also home to the Elemis and NEOM Spa.

The spa boasts a range of facilities including a 17m indoor heated pool with a forest view, where you can enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco while you relax.

Their extensive spa menu includes luxurious NEOM treatments, that are exclusive to Mount Falcon in Ireland, and there is also a hot tub, steam room and sauna on the property.

The magical location of Mount Falcon Estate adds to one of the most exceptional spa hotel experiences in Ireland.

Another firm favourite amongst guests is the delicious food prepared by chef Tom Doyle, the recipient of the Silver Award for Best Chef in Ireland at the Gold Medal Awards 2022.

The 4-star hotel’s Kitchen Restaurant boasts the very best quality, preparing their dishes using only fresh and local produce.

If you’re planning on visiting in the summer, you’re in for a real treat.

During the summer months, Mount Falcon Estate comes alive when they erect a Marrakech-inspired bamboo tent on the lawn to host live music dinner shows and elegant cocktail nights.

Whether you’re planning a night away with your gal pals or a romantic staycation with your other half, Mount Falcon Estate is the epitome of luxury – making it the perfect West of Ireland getaway.

To book your stay at Mount Falcon Estate you can call 00353 96 74472, email [email protected], or book online here.

You can also book a table at The Kitchen Restaurant online here.

You can purchase vouchers for Mount Falcon Estate and the Elemis & NEOM Spa here.

Make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook too to check out their latest offerings.