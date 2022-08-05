Influencer sisters Emma and Ashley Kehoe share their ultimate summer style tips with Aperol Spritz

Influencer sisters Emma and Ashley Kehoe have teamed up with Aperol Spritz to share their ultimate summer style tips with us.

The fashionistas are known for their OOTDs on Instagram, and rarely get it wrong when it comes to styling an outfit.

Now that we’re finally getting some nice weather, it’s the perfect time to gather your pals for an Aperol Spritz in the sun – but what should you wear for such an occasion?

Ashley’s go-to look for summer drinks with the girls is a pair of high waisted, wide leg trousers and a cute crop top, styled with gold jewellery and big sunglasses.

Emma would opt for a pretty mini dress, or a nice skirt and shirt if she’s going out-out, which she’d match with a pop of colour heel and bag.

Now that last-minute get togethers are finally back, it’s important to have some staples in your wardrobe that can be worked into plenty of different outfits.

When asked to share their wardrobe staples for summer, Ashley said she’s been reaching for her “linen shirts and matching shorts” the most.

She also stressed a pair of “stylish flat sandals” are a must-have, while Emma said colour block accessories will be your best friend this summer.

“I think you can really make an outfit with a coloured accessory and they don’t date,” she explained.

The stylish sisters also shared the best fashion advice they’ve ever received, and we loved their answers.

Ashley confessed: “The best fashion advice I’ve ever received is to wear whatever I want. I’ve also always loved the saying ‘You can never be overdressed or overeducated’ I absolutely love my full glam no matter what the occasion.”

Emma said: “Best advice would be dress how you want to dress. Fashion is supposed to be fun and reflect your personality.”

Now that we’ve got some outfit inspo, Ashley and Emma have showed us how to create your own Aperitivo moment at home with Aperol Spritz in a video tutorial.

Aperol Spritz is the ultimate thirst-quenching cocktail to enjoy in the sunshine, and is highly recommended to be enjoyed with food and friends.

All you need is a 70cl bottle of Aperol, which is currently just €15 in SuperValu, a bottle of Prosecco, Schweppes soda water, fresh orange slices, and some large glasses with plenty of ice.

To make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home, follow these easy steps:

Fill a large glass with plenty of ice

Add 75ml Prosecco

Add 50ml Aperol

Add a dash of Soda water

Stir gently (make sure you don’t lose that effervescence)

Finally, garnish with an orange slice and sit back, relax, and enjoy your perfect Aperol Spritz!

Aperol Spritz has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and has become one of the most Insta-grammed cocktails worldwide.

