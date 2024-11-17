How to organise your own Christmas Jumper Day in aid of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) is seeking much-needed donations to support families in need this Christmas – and there are so many ways you can help.

At present, there are 913,000 people going without basics in Ireland, with 1 in 5 children living in deprivation.

SVP is anticipating calls for help to exceed last year’s record of 250,000 in the lead up to Christmas, with approximately 1500 each day during the Christmas period.

SVP, which is the largest, voluntary, charitable organisation in Ireland, recently launched its Annual Appeal, with this year’s theme being ‘The Wonder of Christmas’.

This year’s theme reflects the questions SVP volunteers face most regularly in the run up to Christmas: “I wonder will I have enough for food and toys? I wonder do the kids know we are struggling? I wonder how it is affecting them? I wonder how we got into this situation? I wonder if we will ever get us out of it? I wonder if you can help?”

On the 180th anniversary of the SVP in Ireland, the Annual Appeal is focused on providing help and hope to struggling parents who wonder how they will provide a happy Christmas for their families.

The bulk of SVP‘s work is carried out by volunteers, who provide help and assistance to those in need every day across Ireland.

While there are many ways to donate to SVP by post, phone, online, or in person, SVP is encouraging schools, clubs, workplaces, families and friends to host their own Christmas Jumper Day to help raise funds for those in need in Ireland.

To get involved, follow the simple steps below:

Step 1: Pick a date to hold your Christmas Jumper Day

Step 2: Register with SVP online here to receive your fundraising pack

Step 3: Collect donations or set up a fundraising page here

Step 4: Advertise your event date and time

Step 5: Organise your Christmas jumper, if you don’t have a Christmas jumper, why not jazz up a plain jumper with some tinsel and lights?

The Christmas Jumper Day initiative has been backed by broadcaster and influencer Doireann Garrihy.

SVP is a charity close to Doireann’s heart, and her father Eugene is a longtime supporter and member of SVP.

The SVP Annual Appeal is the most important time for the Society to raise money to help those in need, and every cent raised could make a huge difference to families across Ireland.

Check out all the ways you can donate to SVP below:

Online: svp.ie and nominate your local area

and nominate your local area By phone: 0818 176 176 (ROI) or 028 9075 0161 (NI) and nominate your local area

0818 176 176 (ROI) or 028 9075 0161 (NI) and nominate your local area By post: to SVP, PO Box 1234, Dublin 1, cheques made payable to ‘Society of St. Vincent de Paul’ or direct to a regional office, addresses can be found on www.svp.ie .

to SVP, PO Box 1234, Dublin 1, cheques made payable to ‘Society of St. Vincent de Paul’ or direct to a regional office, addresses can be found on . Blue envelopes: Keep an eye out for special blue envelopes in newspapers, churches and delivered to homes throughout the country.