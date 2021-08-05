How to Get that Summer Glow while Protecting Your Skin with Boots Ireland

We're obsessed with these skin-loving beauty products!

How to Get that Summer Glow while Protecting Your Skin with Boots...

SPF should be a vital part of your daily skincare routine, no matter what the weather.

Sun Protection Factor is so important when it comes to protecting your skin, and it has a major role in preventing ageing.

Applying SPF was previously seen as a chore, as it was only available in thick creams that caused serious breakouts.

But now, there’s so many amazing beauty products on the market that incorporate SPF in the best way possible.

Boots Ireland have a range of incredible products that will help you achieve a stunning summer glow, while also keeping your skin safe.

Check out our top picks below:

Sculpted Tint & Glow Shade 4 SPF30 – €25

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly offers a range of gorgeous products with broad spectrum SPF.

One of our faves is their latest skin boosting product Tint & Glow, which includes a blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to create a healthy glowing finish.

As the name suggests, this product will tint the skin with a lightweight sheer coverage, and protect your face with SPF30.

The best news? If you spend €49 or more on selected Sculpted by Aimee products in Boots Ireland, you’ll receive a free Sculpted Complexion Brush.

This dual-ended brush is your perfect asset to a flawless complexion, and can be used for all your foundation, primer, concealer and cream tint needs.

Ad

It features one bigger end for foundation along with a more narrow, dense head for precise concealer application.

This is a multipurpose tool, and can be used to apply many of the products listed below.

The offer ends on August 24, 2021 or while stocks last.

Sculpted Second Skin Matte Foundation SPF50 – €27

Another Sculpted by Aimee Connolly product that includes SPF is the Second Skin Matte Foundation.

Ad

This 100% mineral based liquid foundation is gentle on skin, while giving coverage that makes you feel good!

This product also includes SPF50 broad spectrum protection, which is ideal especially during the summer months.

The perfect tool to apply this foundation is the Sculpted Complexion Brush, which you will get free if you spend €49 or more on selected Sculpted by Aimee Connolly products in Boots Ireland, while stocks last.

Ad

Sculpted Beauty Base Pearl SPF30 – €24.99

We couldn’t write this list without giving Beauty Base Pearl a mention.

Another product from Sculpted by Aimee Connolly, Beauty Base Pearl is an all-in-one skin primer which contains hyaluronic acid, SPF 30 and a pearl glow.

This product is absolute gorgeous under foundation, and can also be worn on its own to give yourself a light glow.

Again, the perfect tool to apply this is the Sculpted Complexion Brush, which you will get free if you spend €49 or more on selected Sculpted by Aimee Connolly products in Boots Ireland, while stocks last.

Ad

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinted Physical Daily Defence SPF 30 60ml – €28.90

Another SPF we’re loving at the moment is the Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinted Physical Daily Defence SPF30.

This sunscreen delivers UVA/UVB protection and helps aid in the prevention of free radical and oxidative damage.

Plus, it has a hint of tint for a gorgeous, glowing finish.

PSA: It’s also 15% off in Boots Ireland at the moment.

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 25 52ml – €11.19

If you’re looking for a more affordable SPF, the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF 25 is ideal.

Ad

Developed with dermatologists, this daily lightweight moisturiser is specially formulated to protect the skin barrier with 3 essential ceramides and MVE technology to provide instant and long lasting hydration.

Hyaluronic Acid also helps to retain the skin’s natural moisture.

It usually retails at €13.99, but it’s currently 20% off at €11.19 in Boots Ireland.

The Inkey List SPF 30 Daily Sunscreen – €19.99

Products from The Inkey List have become hugely popular over the past few years, and their daily SPF is no exception.

Ad

The Inkey List Daily SPF 30 Sunscreen offers broad spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

Containing 22% Non-nano Zinc Oxide, this 100% Mineral formula is ideal for daily use and suitable for all skin types including breakout prone and sensitive due to its non-comedogenic and non-irritating properties.

The formula has also been created with layering in mind and does not pill when used with other skincare and make-up products.

Ad

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Original SPF 50+ – €39.90

The IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream is one of our favourite lightweight foundations, and it boasts SPF 50.

Infused with hydrolysed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, this skin-loving foundation reduces the appearance of wrinkles, helps to cover redness, dark circles, and minimises the appearance of pores – all while giving you a luminous-looking complexion.

If you haven’t tried it yet, you need to!

No7 Anti-Ageing Shimmering Lip & Eye Screen SPF 30 – €9.95

The No7 Anti-Ageing Shimmering Lip & Eye Screen SPF 30 is a make-up bag must-have this summer!

Ad

Boasting SPF 30 Ultra UVA Protection, this product is also water resistant and non comedogenic.

Also just an FYI, there’s currently 3 for 2 on selected No7 – meaning you’ll get the cheapest item free.

If you’re shopping on boots.ie you can also get a free Boots Beauty Box (worth €50) with your order if you spend €25 on selected cosmetics in a single transaction, while stocks last.

The box is packed full of several beauty products for the face, eyes, nails and lips.

The product list includes: Essie NAIL Colour 13 Mademoiselle Essie, Maybelline Colossal Mascara Go Extreme – Black, No7 Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes, Sleek Matte Me Ultra Matte Lipstick Velvet Slipper, Rimmel London’s Lasting Radiance Finishing Powder, and

Sleek Limited-Edition Highlighting Palette Fire It Up.

For more information about the free Boots Beauty Box, click here.