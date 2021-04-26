Greenheart CBD is doing something amazing for an Irish charity

Until May 16, the Irish owned CBD company is donating 10% of all sales to Friends of Suicide Loss (FOSL), which provides support for those bereaved by suicide.

Greenheart CBD commented: “We are excited & honoured to announce that for the next FOUR WEEKS we will be supporting Friends of Suicide Loss (FOSL) with every purchase made on our website.”

“FOSL provide essential postvention support in the aftermath of suicide. For the people left behind after a suicide of a loved one, the suffering for most is unique in the sense it contains elements not found in other forms of bereavement.”

“It is estimated that those bereaved by suicide become suicidal themselves from a scale of 2 to 10, compared to those not bereaved by suicide.”

“There is a lack of support in this country for this type of bereavement, so much so that the word itself postvention is not commonly used in our everyday language nor is the work itself.”

“Yet it is well researched and found that ‘postvention is prevention’. FOSL aim to change this in implementing this work and educating the general public on its importance,” they added.

Greenheart CBD are asking customers to screenshot their purchase, and use the hashtag #strongertogether so we can see just how many people are supporting this incredible cause.

The company offers a range of high quality hemp and flax oils, which are homogenized in the most natural and chemical-free method, with full traceability from seed to shelf.

For more information about CBD oils and the projects in which Greenheart CBD are working on, you can visit their website here.

