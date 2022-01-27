Goss.ie teams up with Sims IVF to host panel discussion about fertility with top influencers and experts

Goss.ie have partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan will host the ‘All Your Fertility Questions Answered’ panel with Mikey O’Brien, Director of Nursing and Clinical Services at Sims IVF, and Dr Moses Batwala, Medical Director at Sims IVF.

The panel discussion will cover everything about fertility, from what to expect from a fertility test, to the process of freezing your eggs.

After issuing a call out for questions about fertility on our Instagram page, we’ll also put our readers questions to the experts.

Plus, we’ll be joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan, who will chat about the pressure women face to start a family, and discuss their own fertility journeys.

The panel discussion will be released in full on Wednesday, February 9th, on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Clips will also be shared across our social channels – including Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about fertility and the treatment options available, visit the Sims IVF website here – where you can also schedule an appointment with a fertility specialist.

With fertility clinics in Clonskeagh, Swords and Cork, Sims IVF has helped thousands of couples become parents since it was established in 1997.