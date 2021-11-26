Give the gift of great skincare this Christmas from Elave

Christmas is just around the corner, which means the gift shopping has officially begun.

We don’t know about you but we love seeing a good skincare set under the Christmas tree, and Irish brand Elave has an amazing range of sets on offer this year.

The award-winning skincare brand was created by the Gardiner Family Apothecary, which was founded by Joseph Gardiner in 1934 – making them Ireland’s first family apothecary.

The Gardiner family are renowned for their sensitive skincare solutions, as they combine their expertise in traditional formulations with the latest dermatological advances to provide fabulous formulations for dry, sensitive skin.

Now more than ever it’s so important to support local businesses, and Elave products are all made in Ireland, and are also PETA approved cruelty-free, PETA approved vegan (92% of products), and are sold in fully recyclable packaging.

In even better news, Elave Skincare Essentials offer up to 30% off their favourite sensitive skincare solutions – meaning you can nab their sets for less this Christmas.

They’re also giving customers a free Elave Hand Treatment Balm (worth €8.99) with every order containing any Elave Sensitive Renew Essentials.

Check out our favourite sets from Elave below, which will make the perfect Christmas gift this year:

Elave Skin Balancing Essentials

Elave Skin Balancing Essentials are designed to be used together to cleanse, hydrate and protect even the most sensitive skin types.

The set contains Elave Skin Balancing Cleansing Gel with naturally-derived foaming cleansers and manuka honey; Elave Skin Balancing Moisturiser, a multi-action formula with naturally derived prebiotics; and Elave Daily Skin Defence SPF45, which contains oil-free emollients that hydrate the skin with high UVA & UVB protection.

This is a great starter set for anyone hoping to up their skincare game, and is currently 31% off at €39.95.

You can pick up the set online here.

Elave Skin Hydrating Essentials

The Elave Skin Hydrating Essentials set is an absolute treat for those who suffer with dry skin, as the products work together to cleanse, repair and moisturise.

It includes Elave Hydrating Cream Cleanser, a unique combination of cleansers and hydrating emollients; and Elave Intense Moisture Surge, fractionated coconut oil with shea butter rich in vitamin E and natural glycerin to surge moisture into the skin.

You can nab this set right here for less, as it’s currently €25.95 – saving you 26% off the original price.

Elave Shave Essentials

Whether you’re shopping for your boyfriend, brother, father, son or even yourself – this would make a great gift this Christmas.

The Elave Shave Essentials prevent irritation and redness on sensitive skin, leaving it protected, hydrated and deeply moisturised.

The kit contains soothing Elave Shave Gel, Elave Shave Balm with calming aloe vera and cooling menthol, and the vegan-friendly Elave Shave Brush.

The set is currently 15% off, and can be purchased here for €19.95.

Elave Derma Skin Essentials

The Elave Derma Skin Essentials set has everything you need for daily head-to-toe therapy to protect, hydrate and deeply moisturise your skin.

It includes sulfate-free Elave Sensitive Body Wash, which contains camomile extract and vitamin E; Elave Sensitive Shampoo which is suitable for all hair types; and Elave Sensitive Body Lotion – a clinically-proven, emollient rich moisturising cream.

You can get the set for 13% off right here at €19.95.

Elave Baby Essentials

If there’s someone in your life who recently had a new baby, this is the perfect gift.

The Elave Baby Essentials set is paediatrician-approved, and welcomes little ones with a trio of skincare suitable to use from newborn.

It contains the Elave Sensitive Baby Bath (Ecocert Organic), which is enriched with organic camomile and aloe vera; Elave Sensitive Baby Intensive Cream, an emollient-rich moisturising cream; and Elave Sensitive Baby Shampoo, an extremely gentle, sulfate-free shampoo.

This set is also reduced by 31%, and can be purchased here for €19.95.

Elave Junior Essentials

It’s so important for kids to learn how to look after their skin from a young age, and this is a great set to help them do so.

Suitable for use on eczema/dermatitis prone skin and scalp, the Elave Junior Essentials are designed to be used together for best results on young, delicate and sensitive skin.

The set contains Elave Sensitive Junior Body Wash, a sulfate-free cleanser with camomile and vitamin E; Elave Sensitive Junior Shampoo, which is suitable for all hair types; and Elave Sensitive Junior Intensive Cream, a clinically-proven, emollient rich moisturising cream.

You can get it here for 16% off at €19.95.

You can shop Elave’s full range of products on gardinerfamilyapothecary.com