Five Perfect Christmas Gifts For Her

With Christmas just days away, we’re all on a last minute dash to grab the perfect presents for our loved-ones.

If you’re unsure what to get your girlfriend, sister, mum or bestie, we’ve compiled five great gifts for her – with presents to fit any type of personality.

Whether you want to treat the gal in your life to a new set of nails, or surprise them with a fab piece of jewellery, we’ve got you covered.

Judith Leiber Fragrance

There’s nothing better than receiving a stunning new scent at Christmas time.

More is MORE! by fashion designer, Judith Leiber, is a unique new perfume mixing bottle, where you can create 7 different fragrances in one spray by sliding the Swarovski Crystals on the top of the bottle.

You can choose from gourmand, zest or floral notes, or else spice, marine or leather notes with the Men’s fragrance.

From the brand best known for its iconic, playful red carpet clutches, make your go to fragrance this party season More Is More! by Judith Leiber, and get 25% off with code JL25 on All Care Pharmacy on both male and female fragrances.

Check out their website here, and make sure to follow them on Instagram.

Jewellery from Rise Jewels

Rise Jewels is a business created by three friends that are passionate about jewellery.

The brand, which launched last November, was developed from scratch to convey the strong brand message to every woman out there that nothing can stop us from shining!

Their modern and timeless pieces are carefully selected after trend research, and plated in 18K gold or rhodium.

Rise Jewels are currently offering a special 1 Year Birthday Box, which comes with two selected pieces that you choose + a gift (surprise jewel).

On top of that, you also get a 20% discount code on your next order.

The price of the boxes depends on the combo you choose, but they range between €25 – €45 and are a truly perfect gift to give this Christmas.

To shop their full range of stunning jewellery, check out their website here.

Rise Jewels are always expanding, so don’t miss out on any upcoming drops by following them on Instagram too.

Tamera’s Wax Melts

This Christmas, treat that special someone to a gift that will truly light them up!

They say nothing is more memorable than smell, and that is certainly the case with Tamera’s Wax Melts.

From wax burners themselves to a smell-tastic range of wax melts, a gift from @Tameraswaxmelts would be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.

There are over 100 scents to choose from so you are guaranteed to wow the woman in your life no matter what you choose.

They also have gift sets available to suit all budgets, which can be customised upon request.

Shop the brand’s full range here, where you can also pick up digital gift cards, and make sure to follow them on Instagram.

Nails By Natalie

A great gift idea for the lady in your life this Christmas is a fresh set of nails.

Natalie Thunder is an exceptionally talented nail technician based at her home in Jobstown, Tallaght.

Natalies services include acrylic nail extensions, acrylic and BIAB overlays, shellac nails & toe polishing.

Natalie believes in providing a welcoming, professional service and is always opening her appointment book up for new clients.

She has limited appointments left before Christmas, but offers gift cards for those who want to treat the woman in their lives to a special nail makeover in the new year.

Natalie will be opening her 2022 appointment diary on January 1st so make sure to follow her on Instagram @nailsnatalies so you don’t miss out!

Girls Reunite Package at the Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa

If you really want to treat someone this Christmas, the Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa have put together the ultimate girl’s getaway package.

The one-night offer (for two people sharing) includes cocktails in Café du Parc on arrival, a relaxing 60 minute body-boosting, detoxifying & skin brightening spa experience in their Serail Chamber, followed by an immersive farm to fork dining experience at The Tan Yard.

You can also catch some extra z’s with a late checkout, topped off with a delicious brunch in Killarney’s all-day dining hotspot, Café du Parc.

Pre-booking is essential, so make sure you book online at www.killarneyplaza.com.