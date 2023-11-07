Exercise Tips To Keep You Motivated This Winter With Gym Plus

With the temperatures dropping and the evenings getting darker, it’s hard to feel motivated to go to the gym during the colder months.

Whether you prefer a pre or post-work gym session, we definitely need an extra push to exercise towards the end of the year – especially in the lead up to Christmas.

With that being said, we’ve teamed up with Gym Plus to give you some exercise tips to keep you motivated this winter.

Gym Plus is a family of seven clubs across Ireland, with a diverse membership for those of all fitness abilities, ages, and interests.

Their aim is to create an inviting atmosphere and deliver an exceptional gym experience, with the help of some of the friendliest faces in the fitness industry.

Their clubs cater to a wide range of needs, whether you’re seeking an intense workout, some well-deserved relaxation, swimming lessons, or group fitness classes with friends.

In addition to their state-of-the-art facilities and 1:1 support from their helpful trainers, you’ll get all sorts of extras when you join Gym Plus – such as special member’s events and recipes from their nutritionist.

The best news? We’ve got a special offer for Goss readers to join Gym Plus with no joining fee using the code GOSS23 when joining online.

But before securing your Gym Plus membership and embarking on your fitness journey, check out our top exercise tips to keep you motivated this winter:

Incorporate exercise into your daily routine

You don’t need to box off a couple of hours in the evening or morning to hit the gym, but rather choose to walk or cycle to work if you can.

Ensure you are making time to exercise daily – whether this be hitting the gym, walking to and from public transport or a quick 20 minute home workout from the comfort of your sitting room.

Rather than circling the car park for the perfect spot, why not park further away from your destination and get those extra steps in. You’ll be thankful you did it!

Find a gym partner

Not only does finding a gym buddy make exercise more enjoyable, but it also increases your accountability and motivation.

Finding a workout partner can help you keep on track of your goals and gives you that extra motivation to get out the door.

The winter season is actually a great time to start a gym membership as a quieter gym provides a more relaxed and focused atmosphere for effective workouts, making it an ideal time to establish healthy habits.

When you exercise with someone on the same fitness level as you, you are more likely to encourage each other and give both of you that extra motivational boost.

Embrace alternative exercises

Why not add some variety into your winter workouts? Group fitness classes are a fantastic way to stay active and engaged during the colder months.

Consider trying something new like swimming – a low-impact exercise that’s easy on the joints and provides a full-body workout.

Other low-impact exercises include the ever popular yoga and pilates which can improve your strength, balance, and flexibility.

Instead of hitting the gym, these workout routines emphasise controlled movements and in-depth breathing, fostering both physical fitness and mindfulness.

Create an upbeat music playlist

A good playlist is sure to get you moving during the colder winter months.

In order to help keep you motivated throughout your workout, create an appropriate upbeat playlist that will keep you on your feet.

If you are engaging in a HIT workout, high-tempo music will help you to battle the fatigue.

Many exercise and gym instructors will compile playlists of songs they believe match the intensity of their workouts and motivate class participants to push themselves even harder.

Keep track of your progress

Make an exercise plan and don’t forget to reward yourself when you reach your goals.

Smartwatches and fitness apps show and store important data from your workouts. A Fitbit or an Apple Watch will tell you exactly how many steps you’ve taken and monitor your heart rate over time.

Apps such as MyFitnessPal and FitNotes will also help you keep track of your workouts and empower you to make healthy choices with insightful nutritional tips, allowing you to log meals and set nutritional goals.

Remember to listen to your body

As you delve into your fitness journey, remember it’s okay to take a day of rest as overdoing it will only set you back even further.

Listen to your body when it tells you it needs rest. It’s also important to be realistic when setting goals.

Knowing your limits – whether it’s with food or exercise – will help you become aware of when you need more and when you need to stop.

When you use the principle of moderation, you can enjoy your sweet treats and Netflix days while also being healthy in a sustainable way.