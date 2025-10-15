Everything you need to know about National Women’s Enterprise Day 2025

National Women’s Enterprise Day, Ireland’s largest female enterprise event, will take place on Thursday, October 16th, 2025.

Now in its 19th year, the National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) will see some of Ireland’s best female entrepreneurs and businesswomen share their stories of challenges and success, with 15 events lined up across the country.

Some of those taking part this year, include broadcaster and entrepreneur, Norah Casey, international human rights lawyer Joanna Frivet, author and psychologist, Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, designer Helen Steele, entrepreneur Oonagh O’Hagan, home and food influencer, Sarah Butler, Hotelier Sammie Leslie, fitness influencer, Kellie Fennell and stylist and presenter Sonya Lennon.

They will be joined at the events across the country by a host of female led small businesses and start-ups telling their story of how they began and made it happen with their ideas.

The events will cover a wide range of topics for women at every stage of business.

That might be those who have an idea they want to develop or those who have been in business for a while and want to diversify or enter new markets.

There will be experts on all areas involved from funding and networking to marketing and upskilling.

Aileen McGrath, Chair of National Women’s Enterprise Day, said: “National Women’s Enterprise Day is a significant event on the enterprise calendar every year. It’s an opportunity to look back and celebrate what has been achieved by some amazing female entrepreneurs and look forward at the opportunities that lie ahead. To hear about the challenges that have been overcome and the successes achieved.”

“If you look across the list of events this year all over the country there is an amazing diversity of speakers and content that appeals to people at every stage of business, whether you simply have a great idea or want to try something new in your business there is something for you.”

“It’s a day of celebration and empowerment to show women in business that the supports are there both from a national level with the likes of the Local Enterprise Offices but also that there is a network of amazing female entrepreneurs and businesswomen in your area who are doing it and are there to support you. There is a reason these events sell out so fast as anyone who has attended will attest to and we’re looking forward to another fantastic National Women’s Enterprise Day on the 16th October.”

The Local Enterprise Offices also run a number of initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

These include Local Enterprise Week, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase.

The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow.

Since their inception eleven years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 80,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial support to small businesses.

For more information on National Women’s Enterprise Day and what events are on go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/NWED.