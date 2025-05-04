Everything you need to know about egg freezing – and how much it actually costs

In today’s world, many women are seeking greater flexibility and control over their reproductive health.

One increasingly popular option is egg freezing, a process that allows individuals to preserve their fertility for medical or personal reasons.

Sims IVF‘s Fertility Preservation Programme is helping women across Ireland plan for future parenthood – on their own terms.

Many of us have heard about egg freezing, but a lot of people don’t know what the process actually involves, or costs, so we’re here to help.

Egg freezing, medically known as oocyte cryopreservation, is the process of extracting, freezing, and storing a woman’s eggs for potential use in the future.

One of the leading fertility clinics, Sims IVF offers this method of fertility preservation, and the clinic will store your eggs until you feel ready to try to have a baby.

A frozen egg can then be thawed, combined with sperm in a lab, and if fertilisation occurs and the resulting embryo is suitable for transfer, it can then be transferred back into your uterus or the uterus of another person.

You can use your frozen eggs to try to conceive a child with sperm from a partner, or a sperm donor.

While egg freezing doesn’t guarantee a future pregnancy, it does give women the opportunity to try at a later stage – often when their circumstances are more aligned with their goals.

Originally developed for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments that could impair fertility, egg freezing has expanded in it’s use.

Today, many women opt for the procedure to delay motherhood for financial, professional, or personal reasons, such as not yet having found the right partner.

Sims IVF recommends egg freezing for a variety of medical and non-medical reasons, including:

A medical condition that may impair fertility (e.g. cancer, endometriosis, or early menopause)

Undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation

Family history of premature ovarian failure

Personal decisions related to career, education, travel, or relationship timing

For women who are thinking about preserving their fertility for non-medical reasons, under 35 is the ideal age for egg freezing, as egg quality and quantity naturally decline with age.

The egg freezing journey at Sims IVF is structured into three key steps:

1. Ovarian Stimulation

Under the care of a consultant gynaecologist, the woman is given fertility medications to

stimulate her ovaries to produce many follicles.

Follicles are the small fluid-filled structures which develop on the ovaries, each of which will

hopefully contain an egg.

The number and size of the developing follicles is measured by trans-vaginal ultrasound

scans. The exact number of follicles which develop varies between patients.

The final preparation for egg retrieval involves a hormone injection which mimics the natural trigger for ovulation. Generally, egg retrieval will take place 36-38 hours after this injection.

2. Egg Retrieval

Egg retrieval is a minor theatre procedure which is carried out on an outpatient basis under

local anaesthesia.

The trans-vaginal ultrasound probe is used to visualise the ovaries and a needle attached to the probe is passed through the vaginal wall into the follicles.

The fluid within each follicle is aspirated and then examined in the IVF laboratory for the presence of an egg.

After identification, the eggs are washed and transferred to petri dishes in an incubator.

3. Vitrification (Freezing)

The retrieved eggs are then frozen using a state-of-the-art technique called vitrification, which prevents the formation of ice crystals and preserves egg integrity.

The frozen eggs can be safely stored for years, and when a woman is ready to try for a baby, the eggs can be thawed and used in in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

So what is the actual cost of the egg freezing process at Sims IVF?

Sims IVF offers a transparent pricing structure to make egg freezing more accessible.

The cost of an initial Egg Freezing cycle is €3,100, and includes:

Individualised Treatment Plan

Ultrasound Scans

Cycle monitoring bloods

Egg collection procedure

Support and consultations with their nurse team

Access to their patient app

Egg Freeze and 12 months storage.

To support patient’s with their future fertility planning, Sims IVF offer a discounted price of €2,700 for any subsequent Egg Freezing cycles conducted within 6 months of your first Egg Freezing cycle.

This gives patients an opportunity to continue their fertility preservation journey at a reduced cost.

This discount is available for unlimited cycles, provided each cycle takes place within 6 months of the initial egg freezing cycle.

This cost includes storage for the first 12 months.

The decision to freeze your eggs is deeply personal and can be emotionally empowering.

Whether prompted by health concerns or life planning, Sims IVF is committed to supporting women every step of the way with compassionate care, cutting-edge science, and transparent support systems.

By choosing Sims IVF’s Fertility Preservation Programme, you’re not just investing in a medical procedure, you’re giving yourself the freedom to plan for a family on your terms.

Dr. Alejandro Montilla, Senior Fertility Consultant, at Clonskeagh Clinic, said: “A common misconception is that egg freezing is only for women in their 40s, or that it guarantees a future pregnancy. In reality, the earlier you freeze your eggs, the better the quality and while it’s a powerful tool, it’s not a fail-safe solution.”

“The quality of a woman’s eggs is closely tied to her age. The younger she is at the time of freezing, the better the chances of success later. Ideally, egg freezing should be done before age 37, but for women over 37, it’s still a valid option, it’s just important to be aware that success rates may be lower due to a natural decline in egg quality and quantity.”

To find out more about egg freezing, or to schedule an appointment with a fertility specialist, visit the Sims IVF website here.

With locations in Clonskeagh, Swords, Cork, Carlow, Limerick, Dundalk and their newly-opened Satellite clinic in Wexford, Sims IVF has helped thousands of people become parents since it was established in 1997.