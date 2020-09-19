Popular venue Porterhouse has turned into a take out shop during level 3 restrictions

Dublin’s newest Off License opens as new restrictions in the capital begin

As Dublin moves into level 3 restrictions, a popular city centre venue has turned into a take away off licence in order to support their staff.

Located on Nasau Street, Dublin 2, Porterhouse has transformed a section of their bar into an off license called Bottle House. Selling local craft beers and spirits.

Porterhouse was originally forced to close on March 14th, and were not allowed reopen until July. And now they have been forced to close once again.

The venue’s nightclub Lost Last was also forced to shut their doors.

