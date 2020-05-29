COMPETITION! Win a sonic toothbrush, teeth whitening kit and tooth pastes from Spotlight Oral Care

We have teamed up with Spotlight Oral Care for the ultimate giveaway – to keep your teeth sparking white.

All of us are spending a lot more time at home now, so why not focus on your dental care?

Founded in 2016 by certified dentist sisters, Dr. Lisa and Dr. Vanessa Creaven, Spotlight Oral Care aims to create the best oral health products, to educate and promote oral care, empowering people to engage with true customised preventative oral care.

As dentists, they have a unique insight into the needs and wants of patients. Their range of products combines the latest advances in oral care research with the highest quality of clean, harm-free and active ingredients.

Having identified the lack of sustainability with billions of toothpaste tubes sitting in landfill each year, they made the move to become more environmentally friendly

and aware. All Spotlight Oral Care products are vegan-friendly, toxin-free, cruelty-free and palm oil free.

The toothpaste tubes are made from sugar cane making them the world’s first ever 100% recyclable tube which completely revolutionises the oral care industry.

