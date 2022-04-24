COMPETITION: Win a luxury Buddabag foam bean bag from Buddalife – worth €549.99

We’ve teamed up with Buddalife to give one lucky reader one of their luxury Buddabag Maxi Upcycled Bedding Foam Bean Bags.

Buddalife is the evolution of Buddabag, the famous and well-loved brand established in 2003.

After years of providing their customers with the ultimate comfort of their 100% handmade in Ireland, upcycled bedding foam, luxurious bean bags, Buddalife have expanded the Buddabag range to offer sustainable, ethical and natural health and wellness products.

Buddalife’s mission is to improve human, animal and planet health by focusing on natural ingredients, ethical supply chains, cruelty-free formulas, and waste-free packaging.

Buddalife offers environmentally friendly and natural products to a wide range of consumers through their sub-brands; Buddababy, Buddahealth, Buddabeauty, and Buddapet.

A combination of natural materials and innovative designs has led to the creation of top-quality products in the Buddalife range including a natural cork and recycled rubber yoga mat with Biocrystal technology which works to decrease muscle tension and anxiety levels, increase oxygen absorption, as well as other products such as the Acoustic Wall Art which is made from recycled materials and works to absorb noise levels in a room whilst also acting as a unique piece of art. The Biocrystal Yoga Mats can even be personalised with your name.

The innovation doesn’t stop there, Buddalife will soon be launching digital courses created in partnership with leading mental health practitioners to tackle things like anxiety, bereavement and finding one’s purpose in life. Adding to this an at-home vitamin and mineral test that will screen customers for deficiencies in 5 vitamins and minerals including Active B12, Folate and Magnesium.

It’s clear to see that Buddalife is creating something special in the health and wellness space, combining physical and digital products with at-home health screening, we’re excited to see what else they launch over the coming months.

Buddalife‘s sub-brands offer a wide range of choices; Buddabeauty features natural and cruelty-free skincare, Buddapet offers pet immune and vitality-boosting supplements made with seaweed from the Atlantic coast, Buddahealth includes innovative vitamin formulations, nootropics, CBD oils and supplements that are 100% natural and affordable, and Buddababy offers products that carry you through the whole journey to motherhood from pregnancy to first steps.

The widely-adored Buddabag is at the heart of the Buddalife product offering. Each Buddabag is 100% handmade in their Dublin-based studio and comes with a 10-year guarantee. The small production line reduces the need for excessive use of fuels and chemicals, and with each Buddabag being made to order, their production is waste-free.

Filled with upcycled bedding foam, the Buddabag offers a comfort experience unlike any other as the foam moulds around your body like a warm hug and offers complete support for everyone’s shape.

The Buddabag is the most rejuvenating piece of furniture and it is designed to last as the outer cover is removable and fully machine washable!

Not only are Buddabags available in 3 different luxurious fabrics and a range of vibrant colours, but you can also completely customise your Buddabag cover with your own specific design.

Thanks to Buddalife‘s world-class printing machinery, they can dye each fibre of the fabric down to the root to offer a full-coverage design that is guaranteed to last, even with every wash! This customisation allows you to create your own personal Buddabag, or you can even create a branded Buddabag to show off your company in a stylish (and incredibly comfy) way!

To celebrate the launch of Buddalife, we’re giving away a 6-foot Buddabag Maxi to one lucky reader.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply like the below post, make sure you are following @wearebuddalife on Instagram, and tag a friend in the comment section who would love this prize.

