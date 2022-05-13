COMPETITION: Win a king size Serenity bed and mattress from The Imperfection Collection by Erin McGregor at DFI Beds

We’ve teamed up with DFI Beds to give one lucky reader a king size Serenity bed and mattress from The Imperfection Collection by Erin McGregor.

Erin’s exclusive collection of beds is inspired by her love of interiors and her belief that a good night’s sleep will set you up for the day.

The launch of the collection is the culmination of months of work between Erin and expert bed and mattress manufacturers, DFI Beds, with Erin working closely with the brand to bring her own signature style to the range.

The collaboration combines comfort and style with a collection of divan bed sets in stylish silhouettes and quality mattresses.

Speaking about the collaboration, Erin said: “This collaboration with DFI Beds is a dream come true for me.”

“I am a big believer in making the everyday feel special, so that even the act of going to bed and waking up can feel stylish and luxurious. Sleep is so important, and I think we underestimate the impact that our sleep environment can have on us.”

“Collaborating with a bed brand seemed like a natural extension of my Imperfection brand of housecoats and pyjamas and when DFI beds approached me, I knew it was meant to be; the synergy of aligning Imperfection with another home-grown Irish brand felt right.”

The ‘Imperfection by Erin McGregor’ collection with DFI Beds comprises of two ranges, ‘Haven’ and ‘Tranquillity’.

The ‘Haven’ collection includes three bed styles available in three colour options, using a range of soft, textured materials that offer style, comfort and durability.

The ‘Tranquillity’ collection beds feature a luxurious jacquard fabric available in two colours with button detailing and beaded trim on the headboard, the collection also offers the option of a 55in or 66in headboard for added drama, making it the ideal centre piece for any stylish bedroom.

To celebrate the launch of The Imperfection Collection by Erin McGregor, we’re giving away a king size Serenity bed and mattress to one lucky reader.

The Imperfection Collection by Erin McGregor at DFI Beds is available to buy online now at www.dfibeds.com with prices starting at €549.