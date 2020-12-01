Christmas Shopping Made Easy – Thanks To Life Style Sports

You can get the perfect gifts for your loved ones at Life Style Sports

You’re making a list, and checking it twice, but do you have the best that fitness has to offer on your Christmas shopping list this year?

With all that’s going on in the world right now, Life Style Sports are making it easier than ever to shop online for your loved ones (and yourself!)

Plus, if you’re not sure what to buy for your fitness loving friend, sister or mum – you can buy them a Life Style Sports online voucher, which will be delivered immediately.

This year by shopping at Life Style Sports you’re also supporting Irish jobs, which is more important now than ever.

This season you can purchase influencer favourites spotted on the likes of Niamh Cullen and Terrie McEvoy, as well as the best home work out accessories.

Whether you want to unwind and relax with yoga, or you want to pick up the pace for your runs, Lifestyle Sports have the perfect gifts for him and for her.

We’ve put together our favourite pieces from Life Style Sports below, perfect for your Christmas shopping list, take a look:

Fashion

Whether you want the perfect jumper for a laid back daytime look or you want some comfy clothes to work from home in, Life Style Sports have a great collection this year.

Nike Womens Faux Fur Jacket

When we saw this jacket on Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy – we knew we had to have it.

Made with faux-fur sherpa fleece, the jacket features an oversized Swoosh graphic across the chest, and elastic at the cuffs and hem help keep the jacket in place.

You can pick this up HERE for €150, but be quick because we’re sure this is going to sell out!

Nike Womens Swoosh Metallic Sports Bra

The Nike Swoosh Sports Bra gives you support that stands out, and looks super stylish with a pair of black leggings.

Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you dry and comfortable, and the removable 1-piece pad slips in from the top to make life easy.

You can pick this up for €35 right HERE.

Nike Womens Icon Clash Leggings

With a high-waisted design made from a soft and stretchy cotton/poly blend, the Nike Sportswear Leggings are an easy way to add some colour to your wardrobe.

The knit fabric feels soft and comfortable, and the thick elastic waistband maintains a snug, comfortable fit.

You can pick them up for €40 right HERE.

Work Out Gear

If you’re looking for the perfect workout gear for your Christmas shopping list, then look no further.

Life Style Sports just released a new line of sports bras, and they stock the best sports leggings in the industry.

Nike Womens Icon Clash Warm Leggings

The Nike Pro Icon Clash Tights give you a warm layer lined with fleece to keep you supported during your toughest workouts – especially during the winter.

The Nike Dri-FIT technology also helps you stay dry, comfortable and focused.

You can pick them up HERE for €55.

Adidas Womens Logo Sports Bra

The workout equivalent of the little black dress – a racerback sports bra is one of the most turned-to essentials for gym goers.

This sports bra offers medium support and removable pads, and the printed underband gives it a look that’s trendy yet traditional.

You can purchase it HERE for €35.

Under Armour Womens Tank Top

We love this pretty-yet-functional work out top from Life Style Sports.

The top features lightweight, smooth HeatGear fabric, and a high neck front with unique double-strap back detail.

You can get it HERE for €35.

Urban Fitness Fabric Resistance Band Loop (Set of 3)

This set, which features 3 different strengths of resistance, will help you hit your goals by pushing you from beginner to being able to use the expert band to make those workouts harder.

You can purchase all three bands for €30 HERE.

Footwear

When it comes to working out, nothing is more essential than the right footwear.

And at Life Style Sports – you can get the best in design, style and comfort.

Nike Womens Metcon 6

Definitely one of the most popular styles right now, the Nike Metcon 6 are the most breathable version yet.

It stands up to the push and pull of lifting and high-intensity workouts, delivering stability and durability.

A removable Hyperlift insert lets you adjust the height under your heel from one set to the next. Plus foam is firmer under the heel for a secure feel and softer in the forefoot to cushion high-impact moves.

For €130, you can get this pair right HERE.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift OX

If you’re looking for something more casual this season, why not opt for a pair of Converse?

These Chuck Taylor All Stars are perfect for pairing with your favourite jeans, or a jumper dress with tights.

For €80, you can pick these up right HERE.

Adidas Originals Womens NMD R1

You can never go wrong with a pair of black runners, and the Adidas NMD R1 combines a variety of materials, angles and shapes to build a highly dynamic trainer.

These trendy kicks have a sleek, flexible mesh upper for a snug fit, and responsive boost™ cushioning for all-day comfort.

These trainers demonstrate the ultimate in flexibility, strength and stability with standout style to hit the streets.

You can get them HERE for €140.

Yoga

If you prefer to wind down than pick up the pace with your exercise regime, then yoga is the perfect practice for you.

From yoga mats to comfortable activewear, Life Style Sports have a great selection for the yoga lover in your life.

Adidas Yoga Mat (8mm)

Struggling to find a good yoga mat? This could be the perfect present underneath your Christmas tree this year.

At 8mm you can lie on this with comfort and ease, and it’ll only set you back €30!

Check it out for yourself right HERE.

Nike Womens One Lux Leggings

When it comes to yoga, the right clothing is essential. Comfortable, stretchy leggings are your best bet, so why not opt for the Nike One Lux Leggings?

Designed to wear through your workout and beyond, these stylish Nike Tights feature a flattering waistband, ample storage and feminine design lines so you can look just as good as you feel.

You can pick these up for €70 right HERE.

Under Armour Womens Sportlette Sports Bra

Built for light-support activity and all-day comfort, this sports bra is perfect for yoga lovers.

Super-smooth, double-layer HeatGear® fabric delivers superior next-to-skin feel, and unique front and back strap detail looks super stylish.

You can get it HERE for €30.

Nike Studio Toeless Footie

An open-toe, open-heel design makes the NikeGrip Studio Footie Socks essential for yoga classes, pilates, barre and any workout where it’s no shoes allowed.

The footie places NikeGrip in the ball of your foot to help stabilise your step on studio surfaces, and the sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable.

You can pick them up HERE for €12.

Running

Last but not least, Life Style Sports have a great selection for those who’ve added running into their exercise regime.

From the perfect footwear to amazing outdoor wear, they have the best running gear out there.

Nike Womens Runway Element Flash Half Zip

The Nike Element Flash Top delivers a relaxed design with an all-over graphic based on the night sky – meant to inspire mediative, inward thinking while you run.

It’s powered by Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable, and thumbholes help extend coverage and seal in warmth.

An updated collar with a zipper also helps block out cold air, and it can be paired with matching leggings (listed below!)

You can pick it up HERE for €65.

Nike Womens Runway Speed Flash 7/8 Leggings

The Nike Speed Flash Tights deliver plenty of support and breathability, and feature a smooth design for comfort on your route.

It’s coupled with Nike Power fabric for stretch and support to help you power through whatever your sport demands, and the drop-in pockets are big enough to hold your phone and other essentials.

You can pick them up HERE for €75.

Nike Womens Alpha Sports Bra

The Nike Alpha Sports Bra will give you the highest level of support, with a compressive feel and minimal bounce for a secure fit.

Moulded cups provide shaping, and it adjusts in the back so you can feel comfortably contained—yet still able to breathe.

Ventilation on the front and back helps you stay cool through the heat of your workout, and adjustable straps let you dial in your perfect fit.

You get can this sports bra HERE for €45.

Asics Womens Novablast

Asics Novablast trainers feature a lightweight design, for an energetic bounce with each stride.

These trainers are also higher off the ground than most running styles, promoting improved comfort over longer distances.

The shoe’s soft, engineered mesh delivers excellent airflow, keeping your feet cooler throughout your run, and the reflective details provide extra visibility in low-light conditions.

You can purchase a pair HERE for €140.

Nike Womens Essential Running Hat and Glove Set

This Nike hat and glove set is ideal for those who love running during the cold winter months.

It’s so important to have the right gear as a runner, and this set is definitely an essential at just €35.

You can check it out HERE.

For more styles check out lifestylesports.com