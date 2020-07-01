Boots Ireland announce the launch of Maura Higgins’ new makeup collection with Inglot

The Love Island star carefully handpicked each product in the 34 piece makeup collection

Boots Ireland have announced the launch of Maura Higgins’ new makeup collection with Inglot.

The limited-edition collection includes 34 products, which were handpicked by the Love Island star.

The entire range will be available online on Boots.ie, your one stop shop for new and iconic beauty brands, from today (July 1st) – and in most Boots stores nationwide from July 2nd.

The Inglot x Maura collection captures and embodies her glam make up style and sassy personality – and is proudly cruelty free, paraben free, and dermatologically tested.

It contains a mixture of Inglot’s all time classics and bestsellers, and features some hero products – containing the highest quality ingredients.

Check out the hero products listed below:

All the Drama AMC Eyeliner Gel – €12

Amplify your Feline Flick and achieve the ultimate long-lasting, quick-drying, smudge proof Maura inspired winged liner look with Inglot’s Iconic Gel Liner.

Combine with the angled brush from the Inglot X Maura Brush Set for the sharpest, strongest, blackest finish with just one effortless swipe of this creamy gel!

Duraline – €12

Maura said she couldn’t have a collection with Inglot without including their famous Duraline formula.

When mixed with your favourite makeup product, this clear liquid actively improves makeup application, enhances product definition and colour, prolongs the life of your makeup and increases product payoff.

All the Drama Liquid Eyeliner – €12

This highly pigmented, fast drying, smudge free, ultra-black Liquid Liner will guarantee that your killer wing lasts all day!

With its ultrafine applicator, you’ll experience high precision application without any dragging – achieving that iconic Inglot X Maura intense winged liner look in seconds!

Beautiful Storm Eyeshadow Palette & Fire It Up Eyeshadow Palette – €32 each

Inspired by both the Firey Spark and Sultry Stormy sides of Maura, these super glam palettes capture the true essence of Maura’s makeup style.

Each palette contains 9 stunning shades with a soft mix of effects – all with a velvety, dreamy finish.

Each shade has also been infused with Mica, resulting in better application and adherence.

Eyebrow Liner Gels – €16

This Brow Liner Gel range will take your arches to the next level with its Long-lasting, Brow Lifting Effect and High Colour Payoff.

Not only will this unique formula fill in your brows, it also smooths hairs and maintains a shape for a super seductive, sultry finish.

Available in 3 creamy, highly pigmented shades ranging from Blonde, Medium Brown and Dark Brown, this formula adapts to your hair colour and texture meaning that you can get the perfect sculpted Maura Brow in an instant!

Glam and Glow Trio Palettes – €20

Enhance and define your natural glow with the ultimate Contour, Blush and Highlight palette!

Available in Light, Medium and Dark, get ready to experience the Illumination of Dreams!

Naughty Nudes Lipliner – €10

These dreamy lipliners are rich in treated pigments and shea butter which work to moisturise the lips while achieving the ultimate, magically contoured finish.

These lipliners are the key for creating the perfect pout!

Naughty Nudes Lip Satin Lipstick – €12

This range of nude long-lasting lipsticks with high pigmentation are perfect for all skin tones.

Silky cream finish with a plumping effect, this unique combination of Cherry Seed Oil, Argan Oil, Coconut Oil and Vitamin E leaves lips feeling nourished and moisturized with

improved flexibility.

Naughty Nudes Lipgloss – €14

Amplify your pout and get that sought-after glossy glow with this collection of 8

colour rich, luminous glosses.

These Maura approved glosses contain sparkling pigments, which work to fill and optically enlarge the appearance of your lips – without a sticky finish.

As we mentioned before, Maura carefully handpicked each product in this collection – making her dreams for a divine, versatile and extraordinarily unique collection come true.

Maura said: “I’ve handpicked some of my favourite products from Inglot for this collection – some of the classics that I’ve used over the years which I absolutely love still to this day.”

“I’ve also created some amazing new products with Inglot – they are incredible and I know you’re all going to love them! ”

You can shop the full Inglot x Maura range on Boots.ie right now, and the full collection will be available in most Boots stores from July 2nd.