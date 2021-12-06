Add some sparkle to your wardrobe this Christmas with Boohoo

Christmas is fast approaching, so it’s time to get your sparkle on!

Boohoo.com have a gorgeous Christmas collection that features plenty of sequins and glitz for the festive season.

Take a look at some of our favourite pieces on site right now:

Blouson Sleeve Sequin Playsuit

This playsuit is the perfect glitzy piece for your Christmas wardrobe.

Paired with a black heel and a black blazer, you’ve your night out look sorted! We love this piece because you can go minimal with you accessories and let the sequins do the talking.

Get yours here for only €38.

Sequin Off The Shoulder Bodysuit

This off the shoulder bodysuit is a stunning piece for Christmas and the New Year.

It can be dressed with black, nude or white trousers for a chic look or with a skirt as a party piece.

It’s available in champagne, rust and black for €32 here.

Diamante Heels

This heels are a must-have this Christmas.

They’re available in black and nude for €48 here.

Sequin Cut Out One Shoulder Dress

This plus size dress is the perfect party piece.

Available in both black and red, you’ll steal the show at your Christmas party or night out.

The one shoulder cut out detail is a fab addition to this piece and paired with gold hoops and some strappy heels you’ll be all set.

Get yours here for just €36.

Round Handle Black Glitter Bag

This bag is the perfect way to elevate your outfit and add a bit of festive glitz to your looks.

Get yours now for only €30 here!

Diamante Trim Skirt

How fab is this sequinned skirt?

It’s currently on sale for just €20, so grab yours before it’s gone here.

Wide Leg Sequin Trouser

If you want to wow with your look this year, then this piece is for you.

Let your trousers do the talking by pairing them with black heels or boots and a black top.

They’re available in red, gold and black for €65 here.

Diamante Tassel Blazer

If you’ve a girly cocktail night or dinner planned for this Christmas then make sure to add this blazer to your basket.

This chic piece would go perfectly with a pair of wide leg black trousers or a satin look skirt, adding a pop of colour to your look.

Get yours for €55 here.

Square Textured Earrings

These glam green earrings are the perfect little gift to yourself this year.

Get yours here for only €7.20!