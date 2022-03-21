6 great gifts to treat your mum to this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means we’re on a last minute dash to find the perfect presents for our mums.

Whether you’re looking to treat your mum to a special day out, or want to buy her a thoughtful gift to thank her for always being there, we’ve listed some ideas to help you out.

Take a look:

1. A trip to Unique Day Spa

Looking to treat your mum to a relaxing day at the spa? Unique Day Spa in Dublin is one of the first and most stunning private day spas in Ireland.

They provide the latest technologies in order to help you to relax and really chill out!

Unique Day Spa offer a great range of day spa packages which can be tailored to meet you and your exact requirements for a great spa day.

When you visit, you can avail of not just the spa rooms, saunas, hot tubs, steam room and massages, but you can also have time in their relaxing salt room.

You can also enjoy time on their incredibly relaxing dry floatation bed, their infrashape room and experience their pressotherapy service.

The Unique Day Spa team pride themselves on maximizing your health benefits through using their services, and are committed to delivering a unique, relaxing and beneficial experience.

They also aim to ensure you leave the spa with a feeling of being spoiled, pampered, relaxed and looking forward to your next visit.

Check them out online:

2. Afternoon Tea at the Iveagh Garden Hotel

Give the gift of love this Mother’s Day with a voucher for a gorgeous Afternoon Tea at the four-star Iveagh Garden Hotel.

A modern take on traditional luxury, the Iveagh Garden Hotel is an urban oasis just steps from Grafton Street in Dublin.

Chef Fergal Meehan has created the ultimate experience by utilising the freshest ingredients to create a sensation like no other to enjoy while you bask in the atmosphere of their sleek and stylish venue.

Afternoon Tea is available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12:30pm until 3:45pm.

Enjoy an assortment of scones, handmade sandwiches and delicious desserts for €42 per person, or add in a glass of prosecco for €50 per person.

Treat your mum to an Afternoon Tea voucher, or book in today.

Check out the Iveagh Garden Hotel online:

3. Luxury, affordable products from Jenny Glow

If your looking for that special gift this Mother’s Day, look no further than Jenny Glow.

They have a range of gorgeous gifts to suit every budget, including luxury fragrances that start at just €5.99.

Jenny Glow also brought out a range of stunning makeup brushes earlier this year, that come in a silver sparkly case with the slogan: “Face it you’re beautiful.”

They also have a range of Mother’s Day Aprons and mugs.

If you’re looking for a last minute Mother’s Day gift, why not give your mum the gift of choice by treating them to a Jenny Glow Gift Card?

Check them out online:

4. Love Heart Necklace from Ór Jewellery

Give your mum a gift she’ll cherish this Mother’s Day with this gorgeous limited edition necklace from Ór Jewellery.

Ór Jewellery was founded in Galway City in June 2017, and their Shop Street store carries an extensive range of contemporary and classic jewellery pieces.

Each piece is carefully handcrafted by their own Jewellery designer and can only be found at Ór Jewellers.

The 18ct Gold Plated Love Heart Necklace is also available in Stirling Silver, and would be a gorgeous gift to surprise your mum with.

Shop this limited edition piece for €79 here.

Check out Ór Jewellery’s full collection online below:

5. Clinique Mother’s Day Set from Boots

This Clinique Mother’s Day set is exclusive to Boots, and is the perfect gift for a beauty lover.

It includes a full-size Clinique Smart™ SPF 15 Custom Moisturizer 30ml for Dry/Combination Skin, a full-size Moisture Surge™ Overnight Mask 100ml and a full-size Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips 125ml.

It also includes a High Impact™ Mascara 3.5ml, an All About Clean™ Liquid Facial Soap 30ml for Mild Skin, PLUS a €5 off voucher to use on Clinique Moisturiser of Foundation at Boots (valid from 1st February until 30th June 2022).

The gift set is usually €90, but it is currently on sale for a steal of a price at €45.

Grab it before it’s gone here.

6. An overnight stay at the Falls Hotel & Spa

The Falls Hotel & Spa in Ennistymon, Co Clare is at the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way – making it the perfect place for a relaxing getaway.

At the gateway to The Cliffs of Moher & Burren Geopark, it is a fabulous base to explore – and the hotel boasts an onsite leisure centre, which includes the stunning River Spa.

If you’re looking to treat your mum to the ultimate staycation this Mother’s Day, why not book an overnight spa break at the Falls Hotel?

The deal includes breakfast, a sumptuous three-course dinner in the Cascades Restaurant and a relaxing 55-min spa experience (including Elemis energising body scrub followed by 20-mins Head, Neck and Shoulder Massage, and 15-mins relaxation).

During your stay you can enjoy leisurely walks through the woods and along the riverside that surrounds the hotel, a relaxing swim in the pool or a workout in our gym!

Book online here.