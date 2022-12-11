12 Days of Gossmas: Win the ultimate pamper hamper from Boots Ireland – worth €250

It’s the 11th day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’ve teamed up with Boots Ireland to give away the ultimate pamper hamper, worth €250.

Boots Ireland has everything you need to look and feel your best this Christmas, including exclusive gifts from leading Irish brands including SOSU, Bondi Sands, Bellamianta and Spotlight.

There’s also offerings from No7 including The Ultimate Skincare Collection and the legendary Soap & Glory Star Gift – which this year is called Home Is Where The Spa Is.

Best of all? All gifts are available at better than half price!

To celebrate Boots’ biggest ever Irish offering, we’re giving away the ultimate pamper hamper which includes a selection of the best gifts – and is worth €250.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, simply enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @boots.ireland and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Whether you want to treat yourself or nab a gift for a loved one, there’s still time to grab a bargain at Boots Ireland this festive season – including deals on must-have items across premium skincare, fragrance, and exclusive gift sets.

The leading health and beauty retailer has been offering half price savings on some of its bestselling brands as part of its popular Star Gifts programme, which is now coming to its end for 2022.

Give the gift of flawless skin this Christmas with exclusive gift sets from your favourite brands – including Estée Lauder, Liz Earle, Bellamianta, Ted Baker, Jack Wills, Soap & Glory, and No7.

You can shop their all their Star Gift sets here.