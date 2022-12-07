12 Days of Gossmas: Win the ultimate gift for beauty lovers from Benefit Cosmetics Ireland – worth over €240

It’s day seven of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the ultimate gift for beauty lovers from Benefit Cosmetics Ireland.

One lucky reader will win a Benefit gift set worth over €240, which includes ten of their bestselling and widely adored products.

The set includes a full-sized Hoola Bronzer, The POREfessional Pore Primer, BADgal Bang! Mascara, The POREfessional Super Setter setting spray, and a 24-HR Brow Setter brow gel.

It also includes a full-sized Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Pencil, Sunny warm coral blush, Tickle golden pink super-silky powder highlighter, along with a mini Benetint gogotint and They’re Real! Magnet mascara.

Benefit Cosmetics is one of the top makeup and cosmetics brands in the premium beauty industry.

It was established by two San Franciscan sisters in 1976 and has since blazed a brilliant pink beauty trail of creativity and fun.

Benefit believe ‘laughter is the best cosmetic’, and that all-things beauty and makeup should be eccentric, bold, limitless, and daring.

This is felt throughout the brand which boasts an array of widely loved and iconic products, particularly within the categories of brows, mascara, primer, and cheek.

To be in with a chance of winning this incredible gift set, worth over €240, enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter, simply like the post, make sure you’re following @benefit_ire and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

Good luck!

Check out Benefit Cosmetics Ireland online below: