12 Days of Gossmas: WIN the ultimate Christmas hamper from The Gift Shop

It’s day three of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the perfect Christmas gift.

We’ve teamed up with TheGiftShop.ie, Ireland’s number one website for presents and personalised gifts, to give one lucky reader the Ultimate Christmas Hamper (worth €89.99!)

The hamper includes Irish Crisps, a selection box, a large box of Roses, a large box of sweets, a large chocolate Santa, Irish Jam & Marmalade, Irish Biscuits or crackers, a Merry Christmas Personalised Mug, Ferro Rocher Chocolates, a Christmas cracker and Christmas decorations.

TheGiftShop.ie is a family-owned, Irish business based in Galway, who specialise in personalised candles, caricatures, printed artwork, mugs, cushions, chocolate, wine, and much more.

The company was founded by husband and wife team Eoin and Gina, who have been providing gifts to customers in Ireland and worldwide since 2009.

They offer both unique and high quality gifts for every occasion at very affordable prices.

The team are continuously updating the products and adding new and exciting gifts that they love and, most importantly, their customers love.

To be in with a chance of winning the Ultimate Christmas Hamper from TheGiftShop.ie, enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @thegiftshop.ie and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)