12 Days of Gossmas: WIN festive flowers for you and a friend thanks to Flowers.ie

It’s day six of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away a stunning prize for you and a friend.

We’ve teamed up with Flowers.ie to give one lucky reader and their friend some festive flowers from their gorgeous new Christmas Collection.

Each arrangement is created by their in-house team of experienced florists in Dublin and Galway and can be delivered throughout Ireland, right up until Christmas Eve.

Their stunning gifts also have the option of adding champagne, a Brooks & Shoals Candle, Lily O’Brien Chocolates, or a bottle of wine.

The 100% Irish company has revolutionised online gifting with its video and WhatsApp feature, offering the same and next-day service across Ireland.

They send a video recording of every arrangement with its personalised gift card so customers can now know exactly what can be expected when the gift is delivered.

Offering same and next day service to all 26 counties, the 100% Irish-owned business currently enjoys the highest approval rating on Trustpilot and Google Review.

93% of its current customer reviews (more than 8,000) are rated 5 stars with appreciation expressed for the reassurance offered by the video feature and outstanding customer service.

Garreth Knowd, owner of Flowers.ie, said: “We live in a digital age and trust has become the critical tool when it comes to online gifting. We pride ourselves on providing an excellent customer experience and we do this by sending videos on all our orders.”

“We keep our customers updated on the process and they even get a WhatsApp message when the flowers have been delivered. They really can see what they ordered and paid for online”.

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Choose from a festive bouquet, a luxurious centerpiece perfect for your dinner table, a classic Christmas Vase, or a stylish hatbox.

To be in with a chance of winning a festive bouquet for you and a friend, enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @flowers.ie and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.