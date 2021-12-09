12 Days of Gossmas: WIN €250 worth of luxury tanning products from Lusso Tan

It’s the ninth day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the perfect prize for fake tan fanatics.

We’ve teamed up with Lusso Tan to give one lucky reader €250 worth of their luxury tanning products, just in time for all those festive nights in or out.

For the three sisters behind Lusso Tan – Leah, Lynsey & Sarah – simplicity has always been key. This is why, through many years of practice, they came to perfect the optimal three-step ritual.

Each step has purpose and is designed to fit in with a busy lifestyle —making a perennial glow as straightforward and consistent as brushing your teeth or styling your hair.

They also don’t believe that pursuing a glow should compromise what you put on your skin, and the brand is strongly against nasty, unnecessary chemicals so you’ll only find what’s essential in each bottle.

Think: healing and nourishing ingredients that are just as hard-working as your top

shelf skincare products.

Whether you’re new to tanning or a bona fide pro, the Lusso Tan system will change the way you tan forevermore.

Our amazing Gossmas prize from Lusso Tan, which is worth €250, includes:

Perfect Primer €19.95

Rapid Tan Mousse €26.95

Skin Perfector €23.95

Finishing Touch Shimmer €26.95

Flawless Tanning Mitt €9.95

Bamboo Exfoliating Mitt €9.95

Golden Glow Face & Hand Mist €21.95

Moisturising Mist €23.95

Sunless Tanning Fluffy Brush €24.95

Sunless Tanning Flat Brush €24.95

Original Tan Removing Bath Bomb €10.95

To be in with a chance of winning all the products listed above, enter our competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @lussotan and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

Shop Lusso Tan’s full range of products on lussotan.com