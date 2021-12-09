12 Days of Gossmas: WIN €250 worth of luxury tanning products from Lusso Tan

It’s the ninth day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the perfect prize for fake tan fanatics.
We’ve teamed up with Lusso Tan to give one lucky reader €250 worth of their luxury tanning products, just in time for all those festive nights in or out.
For the three sisters behind Lusso Tan – Leah, Lynsey & Sarah – simplicity has always been key. This is why, through many years of practice, they came to perfect the optimal three-step ritual.
Each step has purpose and is designed to fit in with a busy lifestyle —making a perennial glow as straightforward and consistent as brushing your teeth or styling your hair.
They also don’t believe that pursuing a glow should compromise what you put on your skin, and the brand is strongly against nasty, unnecessary chemicals so you’ll only find what’s essential in each bottle.
Think: healing and nourishing ingredients that are just as hard-working as your top
shelf skincare products.
Whether you’re new to tanning or a bona fide pro, the Lusso Tan system will change the way you tan forevermore.
Our amazing Gossmas prize from Lusso Tan, which is worth €250, includes:
- Perfect Primer €19.95
- Rapid Tan Mousse €26.95
- Skin Perfector €23.95
- Finishing Touch Shimmer €26.95
- Flawless Tanning Mitt €9.95
- Bamboo Exfoliating Mitt €9.95
- Golden Glow Face & Hand Mist €21.95
- Moisturising Mist €23.95
- Sunless Tanning Fluffy Brush €24.95
- Sunless Tanning Flat Brush €24.95
- Original Tan Removing Bath Bomb €10.95
