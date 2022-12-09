12 Days of Gossmas: Win an 18ct gold diamond ring from Butler & Rose – worth €1,500

It’s day nine of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’ve teamed up with Butler & Rose to give away a stunning 18ct Yellow Gold diamond ring, worth €1,500.

This beautifully classic ring boasts 20 rare white and visually flawless diamonds in a thread and grain setting, the perfect choice for a wedding band, eternity ring, stacking ring or standalone piece of fine jewellery.

Butler & Rose is a digitally-led luxury jewellers, who specialise in handmade fine jewellery and bespoke designs using diamonds, coloured diamonds and gemstones in 18ct gold or platinum.

Butler & Rose‘s modern approach to retail means that you pay for none of the overheads and get a real price for fine jewellery.

Making excellent quality jewellery more accessible, they choose the very best, ethically sourced, investment-grade diamonds and everything is made 100% in the UK & Ireland.

Their streamlined approach allows them to create top quality jewellery at a lower cost, so you can choose to go bigger or better, or put more towards a special experience.

With what customers spend on a ring on the High Street, they could buy the same ring from Butler & Rose and ‘take her to Paris as well’ to propose or celebrate.

Handmade with passion from gem to jewellery, Butler & Rose is the perfect choice whether you’re shopping for a bespoke engagement ring, or hoping to treat yourself to some sparkle.

To be in with a chance of winning an 18ct Yellow Gold diamond ring from Butler & Rose, worth €1,500



