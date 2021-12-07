12 Days of Gossmas: WIN a Sonic XP Toothbrush and a Sonic XP UV-C Steriliser from Polished London

It’s day seven of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the gift of a great smile.

We’ve teamed up with Polished London to give one lucky reader their brand new Sonic XP Toothbrush and Sonic XP UV-C Steriliser.

The celebrity favourite oral and dental care brand are once again taking the industry by storm as they continue to innovate and evolve with the launch of a new era for this trailblazing brand – the Sonic XP Range.

Transforming an everyday tool into a game-changing essential, which is sure to take centre stage on bathroom counters across the country, the Sonic XP Toothbrush and Sonic XP UV-C Steriliser elevate the twice daily mundane task of cleaning our teeth to a whole new level like you’ve never seen before.

The Sonic XP Toothbrush, which retails at €89 / £74.99, was designed alongside top dentists and dental experts to give you extra control and a whole new at-home cleaning experience.

The Magnetic Twin Engine 40k Technology puts expert cleaning power in your hands, delivering 40,000 smart brush strokes per minute and a whole new whitening and cleaning experience.

The Sonic XP Toothbrush, which comes in Matte White or Black Finish, has five unique smart performance modes – Clean, Whiten, Sensitive, Gum Care and Deep Clean.

Suitable for even the most sensitive of teeth, the Sonic XP Toothbrush has been proven to improve gum health, enhance and maintain whitening and remove 10 times more plaque compared to a manual toothbrush.

The Sonic XP Toothbrush comes with a travel case, charging base, USB Charger and 4 brush heads (one year’s supply).

Polished London‘s game-changing Sonic XP UV-C Steriliser, which retails at €35 / £29.99, is clinically proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses often found lurking within the bristles of our toothbrushes.

Using ultraviolet light technology, the Sonic XP UV-C Steriliser is both highly effective, and uber simple to use.

The compact design means it is perfect to take with you when travelling, and while it may be small in size, the XP UV-C Steriliser packs a punch when it comes to killing unwanted germs and bacteria.

Suitable to use on both electric and manual toothbrushes, it takes just 3 minutes for this small, but mighty, essential to do its job.

Available in both Matte White & Black, pop the XP UV-C Steriliser on the top of your toothbrush to battle bacteria on a daily basis or keep it on hand to clean your bristles when you pop on a weekend jaunt or week at the seaside – the choice is yours.

Vegan, Cruelty-Free and PETA Approved, the Polished London range of products leave you with a healthy, irresistibly white smile you’ve always wanted.

Dedicated to bringing innovative dental products to consumers, Polished London source the finest ingredients that are stringently tested, safe and compliant to UK and EU regulations, resulting in a loved and trusted brand that are distributed to dentists, pharmacies and salons across the world.

They aim to create amazing products that actually work, offering a new and exciting way to care for and whiten your teeth at home or on the go.

A luxurious answer to Oral Care and Whitening, Polished London was developed in London in 2015 with the aim to create a cruelty-free, vegan and luxurious answer to Oral Care and Teeth Whitening.

A firm favourite of stars including Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole O’Brien, Love Islands Joanna Chimonides, Presenter Joe Swash, Top Model and TikTok’s Daisy Jelly, Michelle Heaton, Model Bianca Gascoigne, Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Big Brothers Kayleigh Morris, MTV’s Rogan O’Connor and many more.

The Polished London Sonic XP Range is available online via www.polishedlondon.com and stockists nationwide