12 Days of Gossmas: Win a gorgeous prize for sustainable beauty lovers from Glow Circle

It’s the fifth day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away a gorgeous prize for sustainable beauty lovers from Glow Circle.

Glow Circle is a plant based, vegan friendly sustainable self care company made in Ireland, which prides its self on creating simple and sustainable self care habits which leave you and the planet looking and feeling good and glowing.

From candles and diffusers to skincare and aromatherapy, this Irish wellbeing brand promotes self-care, empowerment and sustainable living.

For today’s Gossmas competition, we’ve teamed up with Glow Circle to give away their bestselling Geranium Ylang Ylang & Neroli Hand and Body Wash & Lotion gift set.

The perfect gift for you or a loved-one this Christmas, this set is full of purpose and warmth, whilst being deeply moisturising and cleansing with plant based oils.

To be in with a chance of winning this gorgeous prize, simply enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @glowcircle_ and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.