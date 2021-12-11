12 Days of Gossmas: WIN a €250 voucher for the lavish g Hotel & Spa in Galway

For the 11th day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, we’ve teamed up with the g Hotel & Spa to give one lucky reader a €250 voucher.

Meticulously designed by world-renowned milliner Phillip Treacy, the g Hotel & Spa in Galway is a luxurious, glamorous and inspirational 5-star destination.

Whether you want to treat yourself or a loved-one, a voucher for the g Hotel & Spa would make the perfect gift this festive season.

While staying at the g Hotel, you can start by spoiling yourself with a revitalising escape in Galway’s only 5-star spa ESPA, as you select from their wide range of specially-tailored treatments.

Then, why not enjoy their iconic Afternoon Tea or some incredible cocktails in their enchanting Signature Lounges, while you gaze out over the awe-inspiring Lough Atalia?

When you’re ready to reward your taste buds even further, slip over to their stunning Restaurant gigi’s for the mouth-watering delicacies that come from their 2 AA Rosette winning kitchen.

Finally, complete your stay with the highlight of the day, as you step through the door of your beautiful bedroom to sit back, relax and experience the lavish luxury that makes a visit to the g Hotel & Spa so magically memorable.

To be in with a chance of winning a €250 voucher for the g Hotel & Spa, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @theghotel and @goss.ie, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)