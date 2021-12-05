12 Days of Gossmas: WIN the ultimate prize for whiskey lovers from Jameson Distillery

It’s the fifth day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the ultimate prize for whiskey lovers.

We’ve teamed up with Jameson Distillery Bow St. to give one lucky reader two tickets to a Whiskey Cocktail Making Class, plus two Jameson Advent Calendars.

Jameson Distillery Bow St., which is located just off Smithfield Square, is the perfect destination for catch ups with family and friends this festive season.

With opportunities to draw and taste whiskey straight from a barrel in Dublin’s only live Maturation Warehouse, the distillery is one of the most popular attractions in the city.

Whether you want to enjoy a tour or tasting, master the craft of cocktail making, learn how to blend your own whiskey, or simply swing by for a cocktail or two at JJ’s Bar, Jameson Distillery Bow St. has something for everyone, for locals and tourists alike.

Our favourite experience has to be the 60-minute Whiskey Cocktail Making Class, where you’ll be taught how to make three different cocktails – a Whiskey Sour, Old Fashioned and Jameson Punch to be precise – in their Shakers Bar.

A little history is thrown in for storytelling measure, and best of all, you get to enjoy your very own whiskey cocktail creations before heading into JJ’s Bar to soak up the atmosphere.

To be in with a chance of winning two tickets to a Whiskey Cocktail Making Class, plus two Jameson Advent Calendars, simply enter our competition on Facebook below.

Entrants must like the post, make sure they’re following @JamesonDistilleryBowSt on Facebook, and leave a comment under the post using #Gossmas.

To get into the Christmas spirit, Jameson Distillery Bow St. are also giving away a prize a day from the December 1st – 12th, with prizes including distillery experiences, personalised bottles of whiskey, a Barrel Club Midleton Distillery Membership and Jameson Advent Calendars.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is visit Jameson Distillery Bow St. and scan the QR code on their life size advent calendar.

Each day presents a new prize and a new chance to win, with each new prize announced on their Facebook page each day.

For those who can’t come visit, you can purchase the Jameson Advent Calendar online here – the perfect gift for whiskey lovers this Christmas, with free delivery as an added bonus!