Spice Girls star Emma Bunton marries longtime love Jade Jones

The couple started dating in 1998

Emma Bunton has married her longtime love Jade Jones.

The Spice Girls star shared the exciting news via Instagram by posting a photo of the couple on their big day.

She captioned the post: “Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Holly Willoughby commented: “Awww my beautiful Baby! Stand up Mrs Jones… love you both… ❤️”

Saturdays star Rochelle Humes wrote: “Congratulations beautiful people ❤️”, while Emma’s former bandmate Victoria Beckham penned: “Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈 love u both so much!! X”

Emma and Jade have been together since 1998, and they got engaged in 2006.

The couple share two sons together, Beau and Tate.

