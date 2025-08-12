Ad
Theatre lovers attend opening night of The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Doireann Garrihy, Fergal Darcy, Tara Anderson, and Kate Heriot | Photos: Brian McEvoy
Theatre lover stepped out for the opening night of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Monday night.

TV host Jennifer Zamparelli took to the stage as The Narrator while Australian icon Jason Donovan reprises the role of Frank N’ Furter in the Richard O’Brien musical.

Among those spotted on the red carpet on the night were Doireann Garrihy and her mother Clare, Jennifer’s husband Lauterio, James Patrice, Adam Fogarty, Tara Anderson, Fergal Darcy, David O’Reilly, and Ghaliah Conroy.

Jennifer Zamparelli pictured on stage for the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show follows the tale of two squeaky-clean college kids, Brad and his fiancée Janet.

When, by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank N’ Furter.

It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The Rocky Horror show is running at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until Saturday 16th August with tickets priced from €35.

Doireann Garrihy pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Doireann Garrihy and Clare Garrihy pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Barry Maguire,Jean Maguire and Lauterio Zamparelli pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Fergal Darcy pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Tara Anderson pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lawson Mpame pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Bill Oshafi pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kara Heriot pictured at the opening night of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
