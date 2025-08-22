Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out for the special screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema

Actor Alex Murphy with Kabin Studio member Jamie Forde pictured at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known faces stepped out for the special screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin this week.

Developed with BBC Film and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland the film is a heartwarming story of second chances, connection, and finding your place in the world and will be released in cinemas across Ireland on 29th August and Britain on 5th September.

Bursting with humour, soul, and raw authenticity, the film stars breakout talent Danny Power (The Young Offenders) and Diarmuid Noyes (Pure Mule, Five Minutes of Heaven), alongside a brilliant Irish ensemble including Emma Willis (Vikings, The Young Offenders, Dating Amber), Alison Oliver (Saltburn, Conversations With Friends), Chris Walley (Bodkin, The Young Offenders), and Helen Behan (The Virtues).

Alex Murphy and Chris Walley at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Taylor Lee Keating at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aoibhin Murphy and Kate Fitzgerald at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Director Brendan Canty and Actor Danny Power at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Maksuda Akhter at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

17-year-old Christy is at a crossroads. Kicked out of his suburban foster home, he moves in with his estranged older brother Shane and his young family.

As far as Shane is concerned this is a temporary arrangement, but Christy begins to feel at home on Cork’s working-class Northside. As he makes friends and begins to let the community in, he also reconnects with his past through his seemingly more corrupting extended family, despite Shane’s efforts to protect him.

Shane wants something better for Christy at any cost – even if it means he has to push him away. As the brothers look to reconcile their turbulent past, their family and the community around them offer hope for Christy’s future.

Danny Power at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Enda Brignull and Owen Hunter at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Director Brendan Canty at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Maksuda Akhter at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Willis at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Diarmuid Noyes at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Alex Murphy at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
John Kirk and Ciara Schaefer at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jamie Forde at the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

The film also features members of The Kabin Studio, a Cork-based community arts collective known for its work in hip-hop and spoken word.

In 2024, The Kabin Crew’s viral hit The Spark, recorded in collaboration with Lisdoonvarna Crew, amassed over 1 billion views and was hailed as the “song of the summer” by The New York Times.

Kabin Studio member Sophia McNamara from Knocknaheeny performs ahead of the special preview screening of the film Christy at the Lighthouse Cinema ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

The film is penned by Alan O’Gorman from a story by O’Gorman and Canty and was developed with BBC Film and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and also with the mentorship of celebrated director Yann Demange (Top Boy, ’71, Lovecraft Country), who also serves as executive producer.

With a heartwarming and authentic portrayal of community, CHRISTY explores themes of identity, belonging, and the search for family, offering a hopeful and humorous glimpse into contemporary Irish youth culture.

CHRISTY opens in cinemas across Ireland on 29th August and Britain from 5th September.

