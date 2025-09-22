PICS: Well-known faces step out for the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty Skin and Scalp Health Summit

L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty and Blanket Ireland, in conjunction with Blanket London and The Friday Agency, hosted a dynamic multi-part event in The Meeting House, Dublin 1, bringing together guests for an immersive experience.

The event showcased the new launches and hero products of brands Vichy, Skinceuticals, La Roche-Posay, and CeraVe.

Guests included Triona McCarthy, Louise McSharry, Simone Gannon, Louise O’Reilly, Joyce Porto, Venus Uchechi Nnabugwu, Lorna Spaine, and Carol Byrne.