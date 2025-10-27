Ad
PICS: Well-known faces enjoy the exclusive launch event of Elf Town 2025

Jenny McCarthy and Martin King pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The exclusive grand opening of Elf Town, Ireland’s world-class Christmas experience, kicked off the festive season in magical style as a host of well-known faces and their families gathered for an unforgettable evening at Dublin’s RDS this weekend.

Among the first to explore Ireland’s most visually spectacular immersive experience were Irish rugby stars Rob Kearney and Dev Toner, Ireland AM’s Martin King and wife Jenny McCarthy, comedian Kevin McGahern, Walsh Sisters Star Stefanie Preissner, broadcasters Maia Dunphy and Lisa Cannon, Influencers Jess Redden, Eamon Fennell, Clementine MacNiece, Georgie Crawford and many more — all joined by their families for a joy-filled day of play, discovery, and Insta-worthy moments.

Guests got to experience Elf Town’s completely hand-crafted sets, with over €3.7 million invested this year, ensuring every child’s journey feels truly magical from start to finish.

Jenny McCarthy and Martin King with grandkids pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Jenny McCarthy and Martin King pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Kevin McGahern wife Siobhan and children Wallace and Jesse pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Jenny Dixon with twin daughters, Bella and Capri pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Michelle Rocca Devine and Freya (4) with Aisling Burke and Pheonix (3) pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Jess Redden, husband Rob Kearney, pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Clémentine MacNeice and son pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Jamie and Georgie Crawford with kids Thalie and Pia pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Devin Toner and wife Mary with Max (8) and Grace (5) pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Lindsay and Kim Peat Barra, Noah, Harrison and Evie pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Justine King and Conor O’Reilly with Blake (1) Harley (4) pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Lisa Shannon with Eoin and kids Matilda and Arthur pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda

Every Elf Town experience ends with a private audience with Santa Claus, who greets each child by name after reading their letters in advance. After this magical encounter, every child receives a golden coin to exchange for the toy of their choice — the perfect ending to an unforgettable Christmas journey.

The magic of Elf Town begins long before families arrive. Each child receives a Golden Ticket in the post — a sparkling invitation granting entry to the experience.

Families can also add personalised letters inviting each child to Elf Town, postcards from Santa for under the tree on Christmas morning, and beautifully illustrated maps to build excitement at home.

Jan Hatton and Adam Bubbard with Bobbie and Fia pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Danielle Websdale and Kevin O’Brien with children Ollie, Ivy and Everligh pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Tara O’Farrell with husband Daniel Anderson with boys Jules and Gene pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Kelly Fitzsimons with Ella-May and Mac pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Bairbre Power with son Jimmy Galvin and gransdaughter Lily (8) pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Zoe Adamson with Harlow Mimick and Lisa Cannon pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Chupi Sweetman with daughter Aya (5) pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Sarah Morrisey and daughter Sadie (8) pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Maia Dunphy and son Tom pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda
Adrian Martin wife Maria and son Kai pictured at the press launch of Elf Town at Dublin’s RDS. Picture Andres Poveda

Following a sell-out season in 2024 that welcomed more than 113,000 visitors, Elf Town returns to Dublin’s RDS from Saturday 15 November 2025 and Galway Racecourse from Friday 21 November 2025.

The Dublin location will remain open until Christmas Eve, with Galway running until 23 December. Tickets start from €19.95 (adults) and €29.95 (children).

For the first time, families can also spread the cost with newly introduced payment plans, making the experience more accessible as demand continues to grow.

