PICS: Stylish stars step out for the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand

HARESQUAR, Ireland’s newest force in streetwear, proudly debuted its inaugural collection at Dublin Independent Fashion Week over the weekend, with an electric showcase at Juice Jar, Dawson Street.

The launch marks a bold entry into the fashion landscape, presenting three unique chapters that define HARESQUARE’s creative vision, from the unapologetically expressive “Echoes of my Mind” capsule, bold and empowering “SuperHuman” Collection, and pieces from the “Numeric Field Play” experimental collection.

The evening opened with a live set from RTE 2FM Rising Star Fortune Igiebor, who set the tone with his latest tracks before the runway began.

Spotted at the event were Fashion Executive Ian Galvin, Irish Designer Mihai Mar, Aisling Duffy, Sarah O’ Neil, Model Agent Derek Daniels, Lorna Duffy, Kwanele Nomoyi, Daniel and Matthew Godfrey, Rebecca Handley, Stacey Fiat, Kaci Rock, Aoife Nolan, King Ye, Nadia Bowes and many more.