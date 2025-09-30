PICS: Stylish stars step out for the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand

HARESQUAR, Ireland’s newest force in streetwear, proudly debuted its inaugural collection at Dublin Independent Fashion Week over the weekend, with an electric showcase at Juice Jar, Dawson Street.
The launch marks a bold entry into the fashion landscape, presenting three unique chapters that define HARESQUARE’s creative vision, from the unapologetically expressive “Echoes of my Mind” capsule, bold and empowering “SuperHuman” Collection, and pieces from the “Numeric Field Play” experimental collection.
The evening opened with a live set from RTE 2FM Rising Star Fortune Igiebor, who set the tone with his latest tracks before the runway began.
Fortune Igiebor pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Lindsey Fitzgerald pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Jason Andres pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Kwanele Nomoyi pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Toto Okafor and Stevie Monaghan pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ian Galvin and Kwanele Nomoyi pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Kaci Rock pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sophie McGuinness pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Lorna Duffy pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Filomena Kaguako pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Devany Watson pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Aisling Finlay and Stanley Fiat pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Aimee Wills pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Angela O’Donnell pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ruth Hackett and Ian Galvin pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Siofra Coleman pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Spotted at the event were Fashion Executive Ian Galvin, Irish Designer Mihai Mar, Aisling Duffy, Sarah O’ Neil, Model Agent Derek Daniels, Lorna Duffy, Kwanele Nomoyi, Daniel and Matthew Godfrey, Rebecca Handley, Stacey Fiat, Kaci Rock, Aoife Nolan, King Ye, Nadia Bowes and many more.
Matthew Godfrey and Daniel Godfrey pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Aisling Duffy pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Alecx Paval pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Rebecca Handley pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Shauna O’Leary pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Paulina Kurganovita pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Kala Akinniranye pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ana-Maria Bors pictured at the debut of Ireland’s newest streetwear brand HARESQUARE at Dublin Independent Fashion Week at Juice Jar Dawson Street,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography