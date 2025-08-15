PICS: Republic of Ireland football legend John Giles celebrates his retirement from punditry at the age of 84

Republic of Ireland football legend John Giles is to retire from punditry at the age of 84, after 23 years with Off The Ball.

John’s hugely popular analysis has been a constant on Thursday nights on Off The Ball since its inception in 2002, and his tenure on the show makes him the longest running current pundit in Irish media.

John has now decided to call time on his punditry career, marking a significant milestone in Irish sporting life.

To honour the icon of football, Off The Ball hosted a night of celebration at Dublin’s Sugar Club this week.

John was joined on the night by his wife Anne, along with his children Joanna, Catherine, Chris and Paul, as well as Brian Kerr and football legends Eddie Gray and Joe Jordan among others for a night of nostalgia and tributes.

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director, Off The Ball said: “John Giles, Senior Analyst, is a titan of Irish sport. His weekly explanation of football truth on Off The Ball helped deepen what the country knows about football.

“His ability to see through bullshit and his love of the game shone through in every contribution. Off The Ball has been blessed to call John a mentor, colleague and friend for over 20 years, he set the bar for what’s expected every Thursday night and we can only hope to live up to his legacy. We have truly been standing on the shoulders of a giant.”

John retires as the most influential man in the history of Irish football with a career spanning almost 70 years.

Since his move to Manchester United at just 15 years old in 1956 John has been a mainstay of Irish life.

One of our greatest ever players winning 2 league titles as a key part of a legendary Leeds United side, John also won 59 caps for the Republic of Ireland during a two-decade long international career, the last six of those years as player-manager with the national team.

John then went on to become one of the most familiar faces on Irish television as the “senior pundit” on the RTE panel.