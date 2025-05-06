Irish stars step out at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin

Stepping into a bold new era, The Devlin is shaking up Dublin’s cultural scene with the launch of its boundary-pushing events programme.
A curated calendar of food, music, comedy, wellness and more. This is not just another hotel schedule, this is a cultural movement in the making, unlike anything ever seen in the capital.
Keelin Moncrieff, Sophie van der Flier ,Katja Mia and her fiance Daragh Curran, Emma Power, Louise McSharry as well as Callyann Brennan ,Ben Sun and Audrey Hamilton were among the guests who joined the table for the launch on the night.
Ben Sun and Kon Kelly pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ben Sun pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Kon Kelly pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Callyann Brenanna and Sophie van der Flier pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie van der Flier pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Katja Mia pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Daragh Curran and Katja Mia pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Daragh Curran and Katja Mia pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Leonora McGovern and Kate O Neill pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Amanda Ade pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Juliana Shiel pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Louise McSharry pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Qbanaa and Amanda Ade pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Keelin Moncrieff pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Grace Smith pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Katja Mia pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy
Katja Mia pictured at the launch of the Supper Club at the Devlin, Ranelagh. Picture Brian McEvoy