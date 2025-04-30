Ad
Celebs attend the launch of IMAGE Skincare new AGELESS+ collection

IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection
Irish celebs attended the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection, held at 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.

The launch was a celebration of the brand’s next-generation retinol innovation, designed to deliver powerful results without irritation.

Guests enjoyed a glamorous three-course fine dining experience while learning about the exciting new range.

NO REPRO FEE . Carol Byrne pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collectiom
NO REPRO FEE . Thalia pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection
NO REPRO FEE . Shauna Lindsay pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Thaila Heffernan and Shauna Lindsay pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection
NO REPRO FEE . Lorna Weightman pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection
NO REPRO FEE . Crista Maier , Avila Lipsett and Callyann Brennan pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Avila Lipsett pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Callyann Brennan pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection.

IMAGE Skincare is thrilled to unveil AGELESS+, a revolutionary new collection that harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance retinol
benefits, without the usual drawbacks.

Launching this April, this six-product range is set to redefine skincare
routines for all skin types, making daily retinol use a seamless reality.

NO REPRO FEE . Crista Maier pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Alexandra Ryan pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection, a next-generation
NO REPRO FEE . Roz Lipsett pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Emma Power pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Tracy Clifford and Emma Power pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection
NO REPRO FEE . Ariana Dunne and Avila Lipsett pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Ellie Kelly pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
NO REPRO FEE . Lynn Kelly pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection,
