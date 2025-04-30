Celebs attend the launch of IMAGE Skincare new AGELESS+ collection

Irish celebs attended the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s new AGELESS+ collection, held at 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin.

The launch was a celebration of the brand’s next-generation retinol innovation, designed to deliver powerful results without irritation.

Guests enjoyed a glamorous three-course fine dining experience while learning about the exciting new range.

IMAGE Skincare is thrilled to unveil AGELESS+, a revolutionary new collection that harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance retinol

benefits, without the usual drawbacks.

Launching this April, this six-product range is set to redefine skincare

routines for all skin types, making daily retinol use a seamless reality.