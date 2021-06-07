"One step closer to travel and seeing the people I miss the most..."

Yvonne Connolly shares her delight after receiving her first Covid jab

Yvonne Connolly has shared her delight after receiving her first Covid jab.

In Ireland, people aged 40 and over can now register to get their vaccination.

Yvonne, 47, took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: “One step closer to travel and seeing the people I miss the most.”

“@jccine in LA ✈️ and @jackrkeating & @missyykeating in London ➡️ (last pic …John & I nearly 10 years ago ❤️) 1st vaccine done ,2nd in 4weeks 🤞🏼”

“Big day too for 1000’s of businesses opening in Ireland today. Good luck to all the bars, restaurants, cafes cinemas , gyms etc. We’re getting there …🇮🇪 🌎” the Naas native added.

Yvonne’s children Missy and Jack are currently living in London with their father Ronan Keating, while the former couple’s daughter Ali lives in Kildare with Yvonne.