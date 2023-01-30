You won’t BELIEVE how much Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were paid for The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin is the movie everyone is talking about right now.

The critically-acclaimed film, which was directed by Martin McDonagh, has won a host of major awards since its release in October.

The dark comedy has also received an incredible nine nominations for the 2023 Oscars.

But just how much were Irish stars Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson paid for the movie?

According to The Irish Sun, the film’s three biggest stars were each given $3million to star in the drama – which was filmed on Inis Mór and Achill, Co Mayo.

An insider told the publication: “It’s not massive money when you consider 20 years ago Colin was getting $5million per movie for Minority Report and Hart’s War and a reported $10million for Alexander.”

“Colin, Brendan, and Barry could even have taken pay cuts because they wanted to work with such a gifted writer and director. Talent is the most expensive thing to secure, and the actors were worth every cent on this movie.”

The insider added: “Banshees is the hottest film in Hollywood right now, with nine Oscar nominations. It’s not a sci-fi film with lots of special effects, or wowing crowds with digital trickery, it’s set on an island off the Irish coast.”

“The success of the film is down to the acting talent of its stars. Their agents will now be able to secure them the best deals for upcoming movies.”

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on Disney+ now.