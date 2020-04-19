Laura Whitmore is the latest star to get into the trend

You can now do celeb favourite ‘Paint and Prosecco’ classes from home

They were hugely popular before social distancing came into effect, and now you can actually join Paint and Prosecco classes virtually from home.

Irish celebs and influencers have been loving the classes, which normally took place on Sundays in different venues in Dublin, but now you can do it from the safety of your own home.

Laura Whitmore is the latest star to love the trend, enjoying a “date night” with boyfriend Iain Sterling this weekend.

If you want to order Paint at Home Kits for two people you can for just €34, and if it’s just for you it will cost €30.

Get more info right HERE.

