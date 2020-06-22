Winona Ryder claims Normal People ‘saved’ her during lockdown

The Golden Globe winner is a big fan of the show

Winona Ryder claimed that Normal People “saved” her while she was stuck in lockdown.

The 48-year-old admitted to watching the series three times already, and intends to watch it again.

“You know what’s saved me?” she asked the Sunday Times, “I’ll be weeping all day [because of the Black Lives Matter protests] and then I’ll be weeping all night because I’m watching Normal People.”

The Stranger Things actress admitted to watching the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel three times, and says she will watch it again.

“I watched it for the third time last night. And I’m planning on watching it more.”

Stars of the show Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones will be back on our screens this week for RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

Winona is the latest celebrity to admit her love for the series, joining fans such as of Katy Perry, Kourtney Kardashian, Jodie Comer and James Corden.

Talk-show host James Corden admitted “it’s the best show I’ve watched in so long”, while Katy Perry joked that the show should be renamed “We Have Much More Sex Than Normal People”.

Kourtney Kardashian also tweeted that the show needed a second season.

The show should be renamed: “We Have Much More Sex Than NORMAL PEOPLE” — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2020

Need a season two @normalpeople 💔🤯 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) May 18, 2020

Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life.Its the best show I’ve watched in so long. @DaisyEdgarJones and @mescal_paul are extraordinary. It’s ALL extraordinary x pic.twitter.com/T74DYtDVbL — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 7, 2020

