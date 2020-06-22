Home Irish Showbiz Winona Ryder claims Normal People ‘saved’ her during lockdown

Winona Ryder claims Normal People ‘saved’ her during lockdown

The Golden Globe winner is a big fan of the show

Sophie Clarke
Winona Ryder claimed that Normal People “saved” her while she was stuck in lockdown.

The 48-year-old admitted to watching the series three times already, and intends to watch it again.

“You know what’s saved me?” she asked the Sunday Times, “I’ll be weeping all day [because of the Black Lives Matter protests] and then I’ll be weeping all night because I’m watching Normal People.”

The Stranger Things actress admitted to watching the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel three times, and says she will watch it again.

“I watched it for the third time last night. And I’m planning on watching it more.”

Stars of the show Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones will be back on our screens this week for RTÉ Does Comic Relief. 

Winona is the latest celebrity to admit her love for the series, joining fans such as of Katy Perry, Kourtney Kardashian, Jodie Comer and James Corden.

Talk-show host James Corden admitted “it’s the best show I’ve watched in so long”, while Katy Perry joked that the show should be renamed “We Have Much More Sex Than Normal People”.

Kourtney Kardashian also tweeted that the show needed a second season.

