We’re giving two lucky readers the chance to win VIP tickets to Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival, hosted by Darren Kennedy and Lisa McGowan.

In partnership with Goss.ie, the Irish television presenter and social media influencer will be leading the glamorous event at the popular Dublin shopping destination on Saturday, October 25th, and Sunday, October 26th.

The winners will get the full VIP experience at the Fashion Festival on Saturday or Sunday, which will include luxury goodie bags for you and a friend.

Blanchardstown Centre has teamed up with the best in the business to give you all of the inspiration you need to get your wardrobe in tip-top shape this season. Their stylists are handpicking looks for every occasion, whether it’s an outfit for a Christmas party, a girlie brunch, date night, a weekend away or a new winter coat. Whether it’s a wardrobe shake-up or a complete style makeover, they will have all of the inspiration you need – with items all available at Blanchardstown Centre!

Darren Kennedy will be there on Saturday, October 25th, and Lisa McGowan will be there on Sunday, October 26th, to talk you through their favourite looks for Autumn-Winter.

Grab your friends and join us on October 25th & 26th to discover your ultimate styling goals and beauty tips.

The fun and stylish fashion shows will take place at 1pm, 2pm or 3pm on Level 2, with masterclasses after the 1pm and 2pm shows.

To be in with a chance of winning VIP tickets to the Fashion Festival, including luxury goodie bags for you and a friend, enter our competition on Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Don’t forget to dress to impress, as Blanchardstown Centre will be scouting for stylish customers all weekend.

Blanchardstown Centre is Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.