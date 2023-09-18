Wild Youth star Callum McAdam marries fiancée Katie

Wild Youth star Callum McAdam has married his fiancée Katie.

The couple were originally supposed to tie the knot in May, but they postponed their big day as the band were representing Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest.

They finally said ‘I do’ over the weekend, with friends and family sharing photos from the wedding to their Instagram Stories.

Wild Youth failed to make it to the final of this year’s Eurovision, but they impressed viewers at home with their semi-final performance of their track ‘We Are Young’.

After 26 countries performed at the grand final, Sweden’s Loreen was announced the winner with her son ‘Tattoo’.