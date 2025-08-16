Why Ryan Tubridy and Clare Kambamettu’s wedding planning has been ‘surprisingly easy’

Although Ryan Tubridy only popped the question in June, his bride-to-be Dr Clare Kambamettu has shared that wedding planning is well and truly underway, and has been “surprisingly easy.”

The pair are quite private about their relationship, but the clinical psychologist said, “We’re obviously in a lovely bubble at the moment and just excited and very happy and looking forward to the future.”

Speaking with the Irish Daily Mail, Dr Clare reflected on the TV star’s proposal: “It was a wonderful surprise and I think Ryan did a fantastic job in choosing my gorgeous engagement ring, which I am still obsessed with.”

She continued: “It was a really lovely, special moment and it’s just been a gorgeous bubble of love since.”

Connemara holds a special place in the 2010 Rose of Tralee winner’s heart, as she spent a lot of time in her family holiday home there.

“Like all couples that are together a while, you have conversations about these types of things.”

“So I wouldn’t say that we’d never spoken about this but it wasn’t something that I thought was imminent or that was on his mind.”

With wedding preparation in full-swing, Dr Clare has even already found THE dress and told the outlet, “I got my dress a couple of weeks ago from a bridal boutique in Naas called Cirq. They use sustainable bridal wear.”

“Jennifer, who owns Cirq, sources all of her dresses through brides who are looking to sell on their dresses or she sells them on behalf of charities, etc.”

“She’s just an absolute gem to deal with so yes, I have that sorted and a few bits left to do, so it’s very exciting.”

Dr Clare also revealed that her past Rose of Tralee Escort Donal Gill will also be involved in her wedding celebrations.

“He’s now one of my best friends… I call him my ‘best-cort.’ From the get-go the pair were firm friends,” she shared laughing.

“‘Oh, I more than kept in touch.’ I moved into his house the year afterwards when I started college in Galway.”

“I rented a room in his house for three years when I was doing my postgrad and then I was very proudly involved in his wedding as a witness a couple of years ago as he will be in mine.”

The former Late Late Show host got down on one knee at the beginning of summer, and Dr Clare revealed on The Rose of Tralee podcast that she was “completely surprised.”

She said, “I actually didn’t pick up on his nervousness at all, and it was a big shock. Without saying too much, he had told me that he was going down to find out about how we would hire bikes when he was actually going to collect my engagement ring.”

“I just thought nothing of it. I was like: ‘Grand, thanks for doing that.’”

She added laughing: “So I don’t know if I would have been more or less shocked to have an electric bike turn up in the hotel room.”

For weeks, there had been rumours that Ryan had proposed to Dr Clare when a jeweller accidentally shared a social media post before the pair had a chance to share the happy news.

Writing in his Mail on Sunday column, Ryan said: “I don’t want to give all the details but I do want to share a few moments because some people were enormously helpful along the way.”

“Firstly, I knew I wanted to buy the ring in Clifden, where the local jewellery shop has been a beautiful and important family concern for decades, and both myself and Clare love the area.”

“I’ve also been preaching about shopping local for years so I wasn’t going to Tiffany’s… I called Jonty Daly in O’Dalaigh’s and asked for some guidance and I can tell you, the man’s a diamond!”

“The care, attention and thought he put into every detail was above and beyond, right down to him driving out to Renvyle House Hotel to deliver the ‘package’ to Anne Marie Kelly, the incomparable general manager there. It was all so much fun and it felt distinctly Irish.”

Explaining how he popped the question, Ryan said: “By the Atlantic shore, I asked the important question and thankfully, the answer was in the affirmative – and so began the most gorgeous weekend.”

Speaking about the accidental announcement of the proposal, Ryan said: “We called into Jonty the next day to thank him and his staff; there was a little confusion about online stories but that was entirely at my end. Jonty did not let the cat out of the bag, it was an innocent miscommunication and we’re all firm friends.”

“In fact, he joined us at The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel that evening where my cousin Brian Hughes and his amazing wife, Michelle, raised a few glasses with another cousin, Rachael Coyle and her brilliant husband, Shane.”

“Another lovely night was had that ended with songs at the piano! After that, it was Scrabble, cycling and sleeping before boarding a plane in Shannon and heading to the skies a different man with a whole new vista ahead. I felt and feel lucky, happy and ready for another welcome twist in the tale.”

Announcing his engagement on his Virgin Radio show, the presenter said: “I have a little bit of news that I’ve been keeping to myself, to ourselves,” he told listeners at the start of the show on Tuesday morning.”

“I’m very, very, very happy to confirm I did get engaged to my partner Clare in the west of Ireland on Thursday evening.”