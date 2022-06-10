Here’s who’s replacing The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2FM as they head to the US

Roz Purcell and Emma Power are set to host Drive It on RTÉ 2FM, as The 2 Johnnies head to America to film a new TV show.

The pair will host the programme from 3-6pm every weekday for three weeks, starting on Monday, June 13.

Emma is no stranger to presenting as she has hosted The Request Show on Sunday nights since 2017.

Speaking ahead of their first show, Emma said: “I’m really excited to do the show with Roz. We’re friends and worked together on Junk Kouture last year, so it’s great to get the chance to work with her again.”

“We’ve lots of fun things planned for the show and can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be great craic.”

While Roz added: “Emma and I will be full of energy coming into studio each day. I’m so proud to be filling in for The 2 Johnnies.”

“I’m a big fan of theirs and it’s just great that the show will be handed over to another Tipperary person for a few weeks.”

If you plan on tuning in, you can expect some of the usual highlights from the show like Not Major News, Out the Gap and What Ya Sayin, but Roz and Emma want to make it their own.

They plan on including a mix of quizzes, interviews, ticket give-aways, and they’ll also be spilling many secrets with their listeners too.

Tune in to Drive It with Roz and Emma from Monday 13th June on RTÉ 2FM from 3-6pm.

The 2 Johnnies will return to the airwaves on Monday 4th July.